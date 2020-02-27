North Highland Announces Changes to Board of Managers

ATLANTA, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The North Highland Holding Company LLC, parent company of North Highland, the leading change and transformation consultancy, announced today that Barbara Ray was elected to serve as the Investor Designee to the firm's Board of Managers.

Ray currently serves as managing director and portfolio group lead at North Highland. As a leader of the firm's industry practice areas, she has more than 20 years of experience leading profitable strategies for clients across industries. Her growth and leadership initiatives have been instrumental in generating greater client value and inspiring ingenuity and integrity within the firm and with clients.

Ray will move into the Board seat held by Anne Game, who is rolling off due to the term limit. Game remains at North Highland and serves as a managing director for the firm, whose work has led to sustainable, impactful growth for the firm.

"I am excited to join North Highland's Board of Managers and look forward to working alongside my fellow Board members as we continue the next chapter of growth," said Ray.

"I'd like to thank Anne for the dedication, talent and drive she brought to the Board role. She provides an insightful, thoughtful voice on behalf of North Highland employees and clients," said Dan Reardon, Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer and managing director at North Highland. "I look forward to working with Barbara in this capacity and know that her expertise, leadership and passion for the firm and the transformative work we do will continue to shine through as she serves in this new role."

