North Highland Announces Executive Promotions

Navid Ahdieh has been named Managing Director, a role he will hold in addition to leading the firm's largest financial services clients through major transformations and guiding North Highland's next generation talent recruiting and development program. Navid brings 20 years of management consulting expertise in designing and embedding future-focused operating models and capabilities for clients that drive growth and sustainability through customer centricity, leadership development and organizational resilience.

Tina Ehrig has been named Managing Director, a role she will hold in addition to her responsibilities as the global lead for North Highland's strategy and performance improvement practice areas. She brings more than 20 years of experience in complex strategic engagements to her role, with a focus on margin improvement, growth and transformation. In her new role, Ehrig will help clients establish new ventures and assist with the startup of new products and business lines.

Additionally, three individuals were promoted to the role of Associate Vice President, including:

Jennifer Joiner , serving as a client lead and is based in Atlanta .

, serving as a client lead and is based in . Todd Nisbet , serving as a client lead and is based in Nashville .

, serving as a client lead and is based in . Dave Trettin , serving in the Marketing and Design capability and is based in Nashville .

"All of these individuals bring valuable insight and strong energy to their new roles. We have an incredible executive team whose priority is to unleash the potential of North Highland, our clients and communities. We do this by providing value to our clients through a human-centered approach, enabling professional growth for each other, and by serving the communities in which we work and live," said North Highland CEO Dan Reardon.

About North Highland

North Highland is a global management consulting firm known for helping clients solve their most complex challenges related to customer experience, performance improvement, technology and digital, and transformation. We add value and support our clients across the full spectrum of consulting, from strategy through delivery. We bring the big ideas, then we make them real.

North Highland is an employee-owned firm, headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with more than 3,000 consultants worldwide and 60+ offices around the globe. The firm is a member of Cordence Worldwide (www.cordenceworldwide.com), a global management consulting alliance. For more information, visit northhighland.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Media Contact

Jennifer Marsh

Jennifer.Marsh@northhighland.com

404-975-6335

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/north-highland-announces-executive-promotions-300640017.html

SOURCE North Highland

Related Links

http://www.northhighland.com

