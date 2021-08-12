North Highland Announces Executive Promotions

ATLANTA, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading change and transformation consultancy North Highland is excited to announce eight executive promotions for continued leadership, development and growth within the firm.

Tim King and Alex Zetter were promoted from Associate Vice President (AVP) to Vice President. King is based in Orlando and brings more than 28 years of experience to his role, 13 at North Highland, leading hospitality. Zetter is based in the UK and has been with North Highland for more than 13 years leading the Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Capability. He has more than 20 years of consulting experience.

Additionally, six other employees were promoted to Associate Vice President, including:

Courtney Albert , AVP, Strategy

, AVP, Strategy Laura Cameron , AVP, Life Sciences

, AVP, Life Sciences Dr. Kelli Klindtworth , AVP, Strategy

, AVP, Strategy James Prolizo , AVP, Technology

, AVP, Technology Gemma Ruggiero , AVP, Marketing, Brand & Communications

, AVP, Marketing, Brand & Communications Nick Varney , AVP, Customer Strategy

"Recent business growth enables the professional career development we're witnessing at North Highland. Our people are paramount to the success of this firm, which is why celebrating these promotions is one of my favorite things to do," said Alex Bombeck, Managing Director and Group President. "These leaders are dedicated, resilient and hyper focused on driving change and transformation for our clients and this firm. I look forward to seeing them and their teams continue to thrive."

About North Highland

North Highland makes change happen, helping businesses transform by placing people at the heart of every decision. It's how lasting progress is made. With our blend of workforce, customer and operational expertise, we're the world's leading transformation consultancy. We break new ground today, so tomorrow is easier to navigate.

Founded in 1992, North Highland is an employee-owned firm - regularly named one of the best places to work. We have more than 5,000 consultants worldwide and 65+ offices around the globe. Meanwhile, we're a proud member of Cordence Worldwide (www.cordence.com), an international consulting alliance. For more information, visit http://www.northhighland.com/ or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

CONTACT: Wyatt Jefferies, 404-587-5368, [email protected]

SOURCE North Highland

Related Links

http://www.northhighland.com

