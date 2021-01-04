North Highland Announces New Executive Promotions

ATLANTA, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading change and transformation consultancy North Highland is pleased to announce 10 executive promotions for continued leadership, development and growth within the firm.

Rick Zelznak was promoted to Vice President, bringing over 20 years of experience driving strategic and advisory services for clients. In his role, he will work with clients within the public sector to lead program transformation and healthcare reform. Zelznak is based in the firm's Tallahassee, FL office.

Additionally, nine individuals were promoted to the role of Associate Vice President, including:

Chad Carmichael , serving as a client executive based in Charlotte

, serving as a client executive based in Elisabeth Coates , serving as a People & Change leader based in London

, serving as a People & Change leader based in Peter Dellgren , serving as a client executive based in Denver

, serving as a client executive based in Catherine Harrisson , serving as a Strategy leader based in London

, serving as a Strategy leader based in Jayson Hill , serving as a client executive based in Atlanta

, serving as a client executive based in Mark Len , serving as a Program & Project Management leader based in London

, serving as a Program & Project Management leader based in Craig Spence , serving as a client executive based in London

, serving as a client executive based in Tina Worley , serving as a client executive based in Tallahassee

, serving as a client executive based in Jacqueline Wrona , serving as a client executive based in Atlanta

"These individuals are leaders who have made their mark on the firm through their direction, commitment and expertise. They are dedicated and talented people who have exceeded the high bar set for them," said Dan Reardon, CEO and Chairman of North Highland. "I look forward to seeing these individuals continue to grow as leaders within the firm, enacting change and transformation for both our people and our clients."

North Highland makes change happen, helping businesses transform by placing people at the heart of every decision. It's how lasting progress is made. With our blend of workforce, customer and operational expertise, we're the world's leading transformation consultancy. We break new ground today, so tomorrow is easier to navigate.

Founded in 1992, North Highland is an employee-owned firm - regularly named one of the best places to work. We have more than 5,000 consultants worldwide and 65+ offices around the globe. Meanwhile, we're a proud member of Conference Worldwide (www.cordence.com), an international consulting alliance.

For more information, visit www.northighland.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

