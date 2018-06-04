North Highland Announces New Executives

ATLANTA, Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Management consulting firm North Highland is pleased to announce the addition of two new associate vice presidents, Michael Briggs and Evin Earnhart, to the firm. Briggs and Earnhart will lead the acquisition and development of target accounts, including account growth, quality of delivery, client satisfaction, risk management, profitability, and client team effectiveness.

Briggs is based in Tallahassee and will serve as an associate vice president of managed services, focusing on helping clients make smarter investments and optimize project management, change management and Agile transformation initiatives. He has over 30 years of consulting and managed services experience, previously serving as a Director of Advisory for KPMG, overseeing strategy and business development for the state of Florida. Prior to KPMG, Briggs held management positions with Software AG, United Data Technologies, Inc., EMC Corporation and Pitney Bowes Inc., largely focusing on strategic growth and technology.

"Michael is an accomplished leader who will be a great addition to the firm," said Tom Bodeep, Global Vice President of Business Development. "His strategic expertise will help build the capability of client teams and deliver sustainable improvement for our clients."

Earnhart will serve as an associate vice president of business development in Atlanta, focusing on tailored staffing models for talent recruitment. Prior to joining North Highland, she led the Earnhart Real Estate Group. Earnhart previously served as a vice president of business development at TRC Staffing Services, Inc., leading the firm's national workforce solutions practice in the commercial staffing sector. She also served as a key accounts director and branch manager with the firm, identifying new business relationships and driving account sales activity.

"I am thrilled to welcome Evin to North Highland," said Angela Navarro, Senior Vice President of Operations. "Her extensive business development experience will be integral in creating customized, blended variable workforce strategies to help clients achieve their business goals."

About North Highland

North Highland is a global management consulting firm known for helping clients solve their most complex challenges related to customer experience, performance improvement, technology and digital, and transformation. We add value and support our clients across the full spectrum of consulting, from strategy through delivery. We bring the big ideas, then we make them real.

North Highland is an employee-owned firm, headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with more than 3,000 consultants worldwide and 60+ offices around the globe. The firm is a member of Cordence Worldwide (www.cordenceworldwide.com), a global management consulting alliance. For more information, visit northhighland.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

