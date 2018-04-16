North Highland Announces New Roles for Firm Leadership

Matthew Klein has been named the firm's Chief Operating Officer, a role he will hold in addition to his current title and responsibilities as Managing Director and Chief Marketing Officer. This joint, expanded role reflects Klein's strategic acumen, deep insight into the business, willingness to successfully tackle complex problems and proven track record of results at North Highland over the past five years. He has more than 20 years developing and deploying the strategies that drive improved operational performance and connect brands with customers, consumers, employees and stakeholders.

Angela Navarro has been named Senior Vice President of Operations and will report to Klein. A leader of proven capability and drive, Navarro has brought rigor, business acumen and discipline to the creation of a high-performing operations team over the past three years with the firm. In her role, she will oversee business operations, recruiting, staffing and resource management with a focus on strategic planning and a strong concentration on continuous improvement and sustainable profitability.

Kimberly Currier has been named Senior Vice President, overseeing the firm's people (HR) function. Since joining North Highland a year ago from Kimberly-Clark, Currier has done impressive work driving the professional development of the firm, leading the firm's focus on performance enablement and leadership and development. She has more than 20 years of experience in creating development solutions for people, teams and organizations.

"We're incredibly proud of the work Matt, Angela and Kimberly do for the firm; all three have an incredible track record of results at North Highland and beyond," said North Highland CEO Dan Reardon. "The promotion and expanded roles of these individuals will help position North Highland for continued success. I believe these promotions are examples of how we as a firm invest in our people and aim to provide opportunities for individuals to grow and develop in their careers."

About North Highland

North Highland is a global management consulting firm known for helping clients solve their most complex challenges related to customer experience, performance improvement, technology and digital, and transformation. We add value and support our clients across the full spectrum of consulting, from strategy through delivery. We bring the big ideas, then we make them real.



North Highland is an employee-owned firm, headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with more than 3,000 consultants worldwide and 60+ offices around the globe. The firm is a member of Cordence Worldwide (www.cordenceworldwide.com), a global management consulting alliance. For more information, visit northhighland.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Media Contact: Jennifer Marsh, 404-975-6335, Jennifer.Marsh@northhighland.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/north-highland-announces-new-roles-for-firm-leadership-300630606.html

SOURCE North Highland

Related Links

http://www.northhighland.com

