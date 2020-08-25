North Highland Enhances Focus on Inclusion and Diversity Strategy To Drive Lasting Change

ATLANTA, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- North Highland, a leading change and transformation consultancy, is strengthening the firm's ongoing efforts to bring inclusion and diversity (I&D) to the forefront of the firm's strategic focus. To support this intent, Dianne Bernez has been promoted to Associate Vice President to lead the deployment of a comprehensive strategy spanning multiple internal and external touchpoints. In that capacity, she will report to Alex Bombeck, Managing Director and Group President, who additionally serves as the executive sponsor for the firm's I&D efforts, and will partner with Jennifer Mancuso, Vice President of Human Resources, and with the firm's I&D Committee.

Bernez's new role, which is global in scope, will have primary responsibility for ensuring the firm achieves its inclusion and diversity goals. As well, she will provide guidance for how North Highland approaches problem-solving for clients through an inclusion and diversity lens, define a formal approach to supplier diversity, and launch a new initiative related to procurement and vendor spend. In addition, she will lead North Highland's I&D Committee and provide guidance to its employee resource groups: Black Employee Network; Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) network in the UK; Women in North Highland; Pride Alliance; and Veterans at North Highland.

"As a people-centered firm, we believe in creating a sense of belonging and an environment where everyone is welcomed and appreciated for their personal capabilities, characteristics, contributions and diversity of background, thought and expertise," said Bombeck. "Dianne brings a unique global perspective and strategic approach, including direct work on complex race relations matters, that is integral in accelerating our ongoing inclusion and diversity efforts to create lasting change."

Bernez will continue to manage the firm's philanthropic mission around economic empowerment to disrupt the root causes of poverty, which was launched in 2016. This includes overseeing teams providing pro-bono consulting to non-profits focused on driving self-sufficiency for marginalized communities – a key social justice pillar.

Prior to joining North Highland in August 2016, Bernez's career highlights include supporting numerous projects in support of racial equity initiatives including co-leading a multi-year, race relations issue for a publicly traded firm, and was a core team member of a race relations and policing unit in Ontario, Canada. She has lived and worked in multiple countries, has held a number of senior-level roles in corporate communications, and has served on a variety of non-profit boards and community organizations focused on education, the arts, women's rights, and the needs of low-income communities.

