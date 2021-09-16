North Highland Moves Rochelle Rivas into New Role as Head of Industry Development

Rivas' new role will further tell North Highland's integrated, industry-specific, cohesive, and resonating story to customers and prospects. She has been partnering with North Highland's leadership and account teams throughout 2021, to ensure the firm continues helping clients with the greatest transformational challenges facing them and their industries.

"Rochelle has a strong understanding of multiple industries, and I'm excited for her to deepen and package our industry-specific expertise, while also developing customized solutions based on client's needs," said Barbara Ray, Managing Director and President, Client Services, North Highland. "We are recognized for integrating well with our clients, and at the current pace of change for most industries, a strong understanding and application of industry dynamics and knowledge is necessary – which is what Rochelle brings to her new role."

"I'm excited to drive deeper relationships within specific industries and highlight North Highland's suite of transformation services and depth of expertise that our consultants bring on a daily basis," said Rivas. "We have spent valuable time with our clients to understand how to solve their complex business issues that cut across multiple industries."

Rivas joined North Highland last year and brought over 25 years of leadership experience to the firm, with deep expertise directing strategic and operational functions for organizations. Prior to joining the firm, she founded DARTON Group Consulting, a boutique consulting firm in the senior finance, accounting and project management space. She served as CEO of the firm for over 11 years, which was sold to CliftonLarsonAllen in 2018. She also served as a Vice President for Prism Companies, and District Manager positions for Office Depot and Staples. Rivas has been recognized as a Most Admired CEO in Charlotte by the Charlotte Business Journal and one of the 2018 Business Women of the Year by Enterprising Women Magazine. Additionally, she is an active philanthropist and serves on several local and national non-profit boards.

About North Highland

North Highland makes change happen, helping businesses transform by placing people at the heart of every decision. It's how lasting progress is made. With our blend of workforce, customer and operational expertise, we're the world's leading transformation consultancy. We break new ground today, so tomorrow is easier to navigate.

Founded in 1992, North Highland is an employee-owned firm - regularly named one of the best places to work. We have more than 5,000 consultants worldwide and 65+ offices around the globe. Meanwhile, we're a proud member of Cordence Worldwide (www.cordence.com), an international consulting alliance. For more information, visit http://www.northhighland.com/ or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

