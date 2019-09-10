North Highland Named a 2019 Best Firm to Work For by Consulting Magazine

ATLANTA, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Management consulting firm North Highland has been ranked among Consulting magazine's 2019 "Best Firms to Work For" list. The list rankings are based on an annual survey completed by 11,000 consultants representing more than 300 firms.

"The hallmark of a great firm is its people. Over the last few years, we have transformed the firm and built an industry-leading strategy practice, all while continuing to focus on great experiences for our people and our clients. Given the internal change involved in this transition, I am honored that our team feels so strongly about North Highland," said Dan Reardon, Chairman and CEO of North Highland. "Being recognized as a best firm and top strategy firm by Consulting magazine is a testament to our values, reflecting our commitment to unleashing potential in both our people and our clients as we continuously evolve to deliver value."

Firms were ranked based on survey responses in six categories, each measuring a different aspect of employee satisfaction: Client Engagement, Firm Culture, Firm Leadership, Career Development, Work/Life balance and Compensation & Benefits.

North Highland ranked as a top five firm for its Strategy service line and in the top 10 for the Client Engagement, Leadership, Meeting Clients' Needs, Creating a Positive Impact on Clients, Work/Life Balance and Interesting Work categories.

"Our goal is to create an enviable culture where people are given the opportunity to build and transform their careers to have meaningful impact on the business and in their lives," said Jennifer Mancuso, Vice President of Human Resources at North Highland. "This award exemplifies our focus on creating people-centered change and building an environment where our employees can truly make their mark."

Learn more about North Highland's rankings as well as the full list of firms in Consulting magazine's September issue: https://www.consultingmag-digital.com/consultingmag/august_september_2019?pg=10#pg10

About North Highland

North Highland is a global management consulting firm known for helping clients solve their most complex challenges related to customer experience, performance improvement, technology and digital, and transformation. We add value and support our clients across the full spectrum of consulting, from strategy through delivery. We bring the big ideas, then we make them real.

North Highland is an employee-owned firm, headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with more than 3,000 consultants worldwide and 60+ offices around the globe. The firm is a member of Cordence Worldwide (www.cordenceworldwide.com), a global management consulting alliance. For more information, visit northhighland.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Media Contact

Jaclyn Proctor; news@northhighland.com

SOURCE North Highland

Related Links

http://www.northhighland.com

