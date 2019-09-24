North Highland Named a Best in Class Provider for Organization Strategy by ALM Intelligence

ATLANTA, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Management consulting firm North Highland is excited to announce that the firm was ranked by leading analyst firm ALM Intelligence as both a top 10 and Best in Class provider for project management in the Organization Strategy Consulting 2019 report. The report ranks North Highland #10 in client impact and #8 in depth of expertise.

"While it is not the only provider to deliver services in agile sprints, North Highland stands out for its ability to do so in a truly seamless way that clients unanimously praise for accelerating the design and implementation of operating models," said Liz DeVito, Associate Director, Management Consulting Research at ALM Intelligence. "This capability attests to a level of discipline in its approach to managing engagements that has been mastered across the firm."

"Great talent is essential to inspiring change within an organization in order to accelerate business results. We're thrilled to be recognized by ALM Intelligence for our ability to help clients create an organization that is prepared to handle whatever the future might bring," said Mindy Bostick, Global People and Change Lead.

Additional findings included:

"The consulting process is co-creative and experience-driven to ensure there is buy-in from strategy through to execution and implementation."

"The firm instills agile ways of working into its consulting approach to encourage experimentation around value design, model new ways of working, and build capability."

"To North Highland, improving an organization is ultimately a function of improving and empowering employees and changing behaviors, which depend, in turn, on effective leadership and an operating model that simplifies and streamlines ways of working."

About North Highland

North Highland is a global management consulting firm known for helping clients solve their most complex challenges related to customer experience, performance improvement, technology and digital, and transformation. We add value and support our clients across the full spectrum of consulting, from strategy through delivery. We bring the big ideas, then we make them real.

North Highland is an employee-owned firm, headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with more than 3,000 consultants worldwide and 60+ offices around the globe. The firm is a member of Cordence Worldwide (www.cordenceworldwide.com), a global management consulting alliance. For more information, visit northhighland.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Media Contact

Jaclyn Proctor; news@northhighland.com

SOURCE North Highland

Related Links

http://www.northhighland.com

