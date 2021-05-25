North Highland Named As A Representative Vendor For The Digital Strategy Use Case In The 2021 Gartner 'Market Guide For Digital Business Agencies, Consulting And Implementation Services' Report

ATLANTA, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading change and transformation consultancy North Highland has been cited by Gartner in their Market Guide for Digital Business Agencies, Consulting and Implementation Services, published on May 12.

According to research conducted for North Highland's recent Beacon study, '94% of businesses believe that digital capabilities can offer competitive advantage in 2021, but only 29% feel very prepared to address them'. Alongside this, '78% of businesses call 'digital capabilities' a high or very high strategic priority in 2021'.

Managing Director and Global Digital Lead, Ben Grinnell commented: "Our digital strategy that we follow at North Highland and for our clients has always been to embed digital within the fabric of our operating model and ways of working, so that it becomes part of everything we do. It's not about separating it out as its own business unit, but instead bringing the whole business along to move digital forward. It's critical to consider pilots, exemplars and trailblazers, but only if they leave a trail the rest of the people in the business can, and want to follow."

"North Highland is focused on using a people-centric approach, to build strategies that align with organizational objectives which ultimately help our clients make change happen," said Jason Jercinovic, Vice President and US Digital Lead at North Highland. "Digital is the ultimate enabler of change. When we look across the lenses of workforce, customer and operational transformation, digital is what sits at the core of everything."

To further North Highland's investment in digital strategy, the firm continues to combine its established expertise in people-centric change and transformation with digital tools that transform how it serves clients and how they deliver change.

Gartner, 'Market Guide for Digital Business Agencies, Consulting and Implementation Services, Katie Gove, Brendan Williams, Chrissy Healey, Allan Wilkins, Peter Adamo, May 12, 2021.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

