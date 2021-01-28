North Highland Named To Human Rights Campaign's 2021 Corporate Equality Index

ATLANTA, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading change and transformation consultancy North Highland has received recognition as an industry leader – scoring 95 out of 100 -- on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2021 Corporate Equality Index, the nation's foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality. North Highland joins the ranks of 1,142 major U.S. businesses that were also ranked in the 2021 CEI.

"As a people-centered firm, North Highland is committed to creating an inclusive and welcoming environment for individuals that celebrates diversity in identity, background, thought, experience, contributions and characteristics," said Dan Reardon, CEO and Chairman of North Highland. "This recognition is a testament to North Highland's strengthened inclusion and diversity focus to drive lasting change, the rigor we have put in place around policies, benefits and programs to create and sustain equity, and the whole-hearted support we are placing behind our Employee Resource Groups, including the Pride Alliance, to help create a sense of a belonging for our people."

"Lasting change starts from within, and North Highland is dedicated to bringing diversity and inclusion efforts to the forefront of our strategic focus," said Alex Bombeck, North Highland Managing Director and Group President. "We are thrilled to be ranked so highly for our commitment to LGBTQ workplace equality by this prestigious group, and will continue to be unwavering in our commitment to ensuring equality for all employees, working together as one team and building personal connections to drive change and transformation."

"From the previously unimaginable impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, to a long overdue reckoning with racial injustice, 2020 was an unprecedented year. Yet, many businesses across the nation stepped up and continued to prioritize and champion LGBTQ equality," said Alphonso David, Human Rights Campaign President. "This year has shown us that tools like the CEI are crucial in the work to increase equity and inclusion in the workplace, but also that companies must breathe life into these policies and practices in real and tangible ways. Thank you to the companies that understand protecting their LGBTQ employees and consumers from discrimination is not just the right thing to do—but the best business decision."

The results of the 2021 CEI showcase how 1,142 U.S.-based companies are not only promoting LGBTQ-friendly workplace policies in the U.S., but also for the 57% of CEI-rated companies with global operations who are helping advance the cause of LGBTQ inclusion in workplaces abroad.

The CEI rates employers providing these crucial protections to over 18 million U.S. workers and an additional 17 million outside of the U.S. Companies rated in the CEI include Fortune magazine's 500 largest publicly traded businesses, American Lawyer magazine's top 200 revenue-grossing law firms (AmLaw 200), and hundreds of publicly and privately held mid- to large-sized businesses.

The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:

Non-discrimination policies across business entities;

Equitable benefits for LGBTQ workers and their families;

Supporting an inclusive culture; and,

Corporate social responsibility.

The full report is available online at www.hrc.org/cei.

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual transgender and queer people. HRC envisions a world where LGBTQ people are embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community.

About North Highland

North Highland makes change happen, helping businesses transform by placing people at the heart of every decision. It's how lasting progress is made. With our blend of workforce, customer and operational expertise, we're the world's leading transformation consultancy. We break new ground today, so tomorrow is easier to navigate.

Founded in 1992, North Highland is an employee-owned firm - regularly named one of the best places to work. We have more than 5,000 consultants worldwide and 65+ offices around the globe. Meanwhile, we're a proud member of Cordence Worldwide (www.cordence.com), an international consulting alliance.

For more information, visit http://www.northhighland.com/ or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Media Contact

Jaclyn Proctor

[email protected]

SOURCE North Highland

Related Links

http://www.northhighland.com

