North Highland Named Top Consulting Firm by Consultancy.uk

North Highland

25 Jul, 2023, 08:00 ET

ATLANTA, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- North Highland, the leading change and transformation consultancy, has been named a top consulting firm in the UK by Consultancy.uk. The firm received a variety of platinum, gold and silver rankings in 17 service and industry-based categories.

Consultancy.uk compiled the ranked list based on research conducted in various areas, including capability assessments, industry recognition, reputation, analyst benchmarks, thought leadership, as well as survey insights from executives, consultants, clients and graduates.

North Highland received the following recognitions:

  • Platinum: Process Management & Project Management
  • Gold: Change Management, Data Science, Digital, Human Resources, Management, Supply Chain, Banking, Financial Services, Healthcare, Hospitality & Travel, Pharma & Life Sciences, Retail and Transport & Logistics
  • Silver: Outsourcing & Shared Services

"Being named a Top Consulting Firm is a direct testament to our ability to deliver transformation services across geographies and industries," said Anthony Shaw, managing director and EMEA business leader. "We strive to deliver the utmost client satisfaction, and to do so, we operate as one internationally connected firm with about a third of our business in the UK. This is all possible due to the growth and efforts taking place amongst our UK team."

To review this year's list of Top Consulting Firms in the UK, grouped by expertise, visit https://www.consultancy.uk/rankings/2023.

About North Highland
North Highland makes change happen, helping businesses transform by placing people at the heart of every decision. It's how lasting progress is made. With our blend of workforce, customer, and operational expertise, we're recognized as the world's leading transformation consultancy. We break new ground today, so tomorrow is easier to navigate. Founded in 1992, North Highland is regularly named one of the best places to work. We are a proud member of Cordence Worldwide, a global network of truly connected consultancy firms with the ability to think and deliver together. This means North Highland has more than 3,500 experts in 50+ offices around the globe on hand to partner with you.

