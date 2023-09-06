North Highland Names Three New Managing Directors

News provided by

North Highland

06 Sep, 2023, 08:00 ET

Promotions of Wayne Messina, Rochelle Rivas and Rob Sherrell represent sustained business growth and enhanced client experience

ATLANTA, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- North Highland, the leading change and transformation consultancy, has announced the promotions of Wayne Messina, Rochelle Rivas and Rob Sherrell to managing director (MD), effective as of Sept. 1.

  • Wayne Messina, based out of the firm's Tallahassee, Fla., office, most recently served as vice president and leader of the firm's Public Sector vertical. A 25-year consulting veteran, Messina specializes in helping clients successfully action complex transformations, and, as such, has been instrumental in landing and leading several of the firm's largest client projects to date. In his new role, Messina will use his expertise to more broadly lead the firm in delivering large-scale projects while overseeing the development of junior consulting talent from the firm's Academy.
  • Rochelle Rivas most recently served as global head of Industry Development for North Highland, where she accelerated the firm's industry strategy. Since joining the firm in 2020, she has played a pivotal role in transitioning clients to customer-driven models across eight industries and directly contributing to the firm's exceptional growth. In her new role, the Charlotte, N.C.-based leader will lead the firm on its continued journey and evolution of enhanced client services.
  • Rob Sherrell has been a catalyst for growth at North Highland for 17 years. Most recently, the Atlanta-based leader served as vice president and global strategy practice lead, where he led the development of innovative and differentiated services, including North Highland's Experience Design practice, its global Customer Experience (CX) practice as well as the firm's analyst-recognized approach to transformation. In his new role, Sherrell will lead the firm to strengthen and ensure the long-term vision of its technology-enabled services strategy.

"I'm extremely pleased to recognize Wayne, Rochelle and Rob as members of our MD team," said Barbara Ray, managing director and president at North Highland. "Not only have each of these incredibly driven and passionate individuals directly impacted North Highland's sustained business growth and elevated our client-service model, but they've also done it through impressive demonstrations of innovative and bold leadership within their own teams and for our clients."

About North Highland
North Highland makes change happen, helping businesses transform by placing people at the heart of every decision. It's how lasting progress is made. With our blend of workforce, customer, and operational expertise, we're recognized as the world's leading transformation consultancy. We break new ground today, so tomorrow is easier to navigate. Founded in 1992, North Highland is regularly named one of the best places to work. We are a proud member of Cordence Worldwide, a global network of truly connected consultancy firms with the ability to think and deliver together. This means North Highland has more than 3,500 experts in 50+ offices around the globe on hand to partner with you.

For more information, visit www.northhighland.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. 

Media contact:
Courtney James
(1) 404-850-2806
[email protected]

