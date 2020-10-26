North Highland Promotes Barbara Ray To President, Client Services

ATLANTA, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading change and transformation consultancy North Highland is pleased to announce that Barbara Ray has been named President, Client Services. In her new and expanded role, Ray will lead and evolve all industries and portfolios across the firm, creating greater value for clients and driving growth. She will continue to serve as a Managing Director and retain her position on the firm's Board of Managers.

"We could not ask for a better leader in ensuring we reach our goals. If there's one way I could sum up Barbara's many contributions, it's that she brings a growth mindset to everything she does, and sets a strong and compelling example for others to do so as well," said Alex Bombeck, Managing Director and Group President.

"We are incredibly proud of Barbara's achievements leading up to this role as the first female President of North Highland. We also recognize that there is still work to be done at our firm when it comes to gender equality. Barbara has been part of our journey to become the leading change and transformation consultancy, and embraced our own transformation along the way," continued Bombeck.

Ray joined North Highland as a business partner 2005, going on to lead the firm's Public Sector team in Tallahassee, bringing together North Highland's One Florida effort, and serving as the firm's Global Public Sector leader before being promoted to Managing Director in 2016. She has been recognized as a Top 25 Consultant by Consulting Magazine for her unique perspective and approach.

"It is an honor to lead at North Highland -- I love the people and the culture, and to be part of this journey with the firm is both humbling and inspiring," said Ray. "I appreciate the trust that the firm's leaders continue to place in me. It's an incredible time to be part of North Highland and to help build the future for our firm, our clients and our people."

Prior to her career at North Highland, Ray served as deputy secretary in the Florida Department of Management Services. Ray started her career at Pennington Wilkinson Dunlap, where she was an attorney. She holds a JD from the Florida State University College of Law and a BA in psychology from Rollins College.

