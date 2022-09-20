North Highland Ranked as Consulting Magazine's 2022 "Best Firms to Work For"

The firm receives its fourth consecutive annual recognition

ATLANTA, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- North Highland, the leading change and transformation consultancy, made the shortlist in Consulting Magazine's 2022 "Best Large Firms to Work For." This marks the fourth consecutive nod for the Atlanta-based firm, and fourteenth overall recognition, which is based on employee satisfaction data.

"At North Highland, our success stems from our commitment to putting people at the heart of everything we do and our focus on a culture of care," said Alex Bombeck, CEO of North Highland. "As trusted advisors, we believe that your workforce is both your greatest opportunity and your greatest inhibitor, so it is an honor to be recognized for the work we're doing to support our best-in-class changemakers."

Consulting Magazine identifies the top firms to work for each year based on an employee satisfaction survey completed by more than 12,000 consulting professionals representing more than 300 firms. The annual survey ranks employee satisfaction in the categories of culture, career development, client engagement, compensation and firm leadership.

"North Highland has a stellar track record of putting people first," said Jennifer Mancuso, vice president of Human Resources. "The firm has been recognized each year for continuing to build on this model and growing our exceptional culture. We tap into these values to maximize client success and business growth while creating an enviable culture that our teams can be proud of."

Click here to see the full results of the 2022 Best Firms to Work For from Consulting Magazine.

