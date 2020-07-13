North Highland Receives the Prestigious BEST Award from ATD

ATLANTA, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- North Highland is proud to announce that it is a 2020 winner of the Association for Talent Development's (ATD) BEST Award. North Highland is among 66 organizations from Australia, Canada, India, Kenya, Macao, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Switzerland, Taiwan, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States to receive the award this year. Companies were recognized during a virtual awards recognition celebration on June 30.

North Highland is committed to unleashing, empowering and developing individuals, teams and the organization through business-aligned strategic talent practices that grow and advance the firm and our people.

"We are thrilled to be honored by ATD as a leader in talent development," said Michelle Resnick, Director of Employee Experience and Talent Development at North Highland. "This award highlights our dedication to providing North Highlanders with great content and learning opportunities through our Learning Lab and our commitment to enabling firm members to grow through their choices and make their mark on their careers."

The ATD BEST Awards are the talent development industry's most rigorous and coveted recognition. The BEST Awards recognize organizations that demonstrate enterprise-wide success through talent development. "Creating innovative, vibrant learning cultures and developing talent in ways that clearly contribute to strategic business goals, are hallmarks of ATD BEST winners," says Tony Bingham, ATD President and CEO. "They get it. Leaders in these organizations value the impact that talent development achieves, because they know that having a knowledgeable and skilled workforce drives success."

North Highland competed against 185 organizations that submitted quantitative and qualitative information about their talent development practices and programs. Applications were assessed in a blind review by members of the ATD BEST Awards advisory committee, a select group of experts in the field.

This is the eighteenth year of the BEST Awards. More information about the 2020 ATD BEST Award winners may be found in the special July 2020 issue of TD magazine.

About North Highland

North Highland is a leading change and transformation consulting firm, recognized for its deep expertise and collaborative, action-oriented approach. Invested in our client's success and powered by the belief that everything begins and ends with people, we bring together the brightest minds to create positive change and transform businesses through customer, workforce and operational lenses.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., and regularly named a best place to work, North Highland is an employee-owned firm with more than 5,000 consultants worldwide and 65+ offices around the globe. The firm is a member of Cordence Worldwide ( www.cordenceworldwide.com ), a global management consulting alliance. For more information, visit northhighland.com and connect with us on LinkedIn , Twitter and Facebook .

About ATD

The Association for Talent Development (ATD) is the world's largest professional membership organization supporting those who develop the knowledge and skills of employees, improve performance, and help to achieve results for the organizations they serve. Originally established in 1943, the association was previously known as the American Society for Training & Development (ASTD).

ATD's members come from more than 120 countries and work in public and private organizations in every industry sector. ATD supports talent development professionals who gather locally in volunteer-led U.S. chapters and international member networks, and with international strategic partners. For more information, visit www.td.org.



