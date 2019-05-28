North Highland Recognized as a Strong Performer in Independent Analyst Report on Customer Experience Consulting Practices

ATLANTA, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- North Highland was among the select companies that Forrester, one of the most influential research and advisory firms in the world, invited to participate in its evaluation, The Forrester Wave™: CX Consulting Practices: Experience Strategy and Business Transformation, Q2 2019. In this evaluation, North Highland was cited as a Strong Performer in CX Consulting Practices.

The Forrester report evaluated nine of the most significant providers of experience strategy and business transformation consulting against a list of 30-criterion. North Highland received amongst the highest scores in the client engagement strategy criterion. The report defines this client engagement strategy score as "the vendor has a superior approach to client engagements relative to other vendors in this evaluation. The vendor's client references universally reviewed their work positively and the vendor has demonstrated innovative techniques for holding their consultants and engagements leaders accountable for successful CX strategy and business transformation engagements."

The Forrester Wave™ noted that, "North Highland is strong in CX strategy development, workforce consulting, technology transformation, and analytics."

"We believe being named a Strong Performer in this evaluation validates what we know to be important to our clients – namely, that we not only help them create their CX strategy, but that we also emphasize building lasting capabilities for CX," said Rob Sherrell, North Highland Global Customer Experience Lead. "Our unique market position as a mid-size firm allows us to draw on expertise from across our organization, be it change management, technology or data and analytics, and bring together a holistic team that enables clients to realize long-term value from CX strategy."

Since 2006, North Highland has recognized the power of Customer Experience in creating growth for clients. It shapes brands, moves markets and changes how people feel about the companies they do business with. We help our clients achieve experience-based differentiation with an intentional focus on customer-centric transformation, customer insights and empathy, CX strategy and design and CX enablement.

About North Highland

North Highland is a global management consulting firm known for helping clients solve their most complex challenges related to customer experience, performance improvement, technology and digital, and transformation. We add value and support our clients across the full spectrum of consulting, from strategy through delivery. We bring the big ideas, then we make them real.

North Highland is an employee-owned firm, headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with more than 3,000 consultants worldwide and 60+ offices around the globe. The firm is a member of Cordence Worldwide (www.cordenceworldwide.com), a global management consulting alliance. For more information, visit northhighland.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

