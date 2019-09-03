North Highland Recognized as a Top 10 Provider for Business Strategy & Planning by ALM Intelligence

ATLANTA, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Management consulting firm North Highland is excited to announce that the firm was ranked by leading analyst firm ALM Intelligence as a top 10 provider in the Business Strategy & Planning Consulting 2019 report. The report ranks North Highland #9 in both depth of capabilities and delivering client impact, a five-spot jump from the firm's 2018 ranking at #14 for both categories.

"North Highland's service delivery reflects the combination of its roots in execution-oriented delivery activities with strategy and design," said Nathan Simon, Senior Director, Management Consulting Research at ALM Intelligence. "The firm's service delivery pivots on the two poles of a client's starting position and future outlook, with an eye to balancing future-back opportunities with today-forward differentiated capabilities."

"Our approach to strategic planning is predicated on the tenet that Strategy cannot be disintermediated from execution and results. We are honored to be recognized by ALM Intelligence in our efforts to create both impactful and differentiated results for clients," said Michael Beldie, Global Strategy Lead. "I look forward to continuing to build on our successes to help clients disrupt markets and accelerate past their competition to drive real bottom-line results."

Additional findings included:

"A notable attribute of the firm's method is a focus from the outset on implementation and commercialization over both short- and long-term horizons to guide and discipline ideation."

"To get clients from current to future state, the firm uses an iterative model characterized by pragmatic, on-the-ground delivery organized around executing selected focus projects to capture value and build momentum over both those short- and long-term time horizons ."

About North Highland

North Highland is a global management consulting firm known for helping clients solve their most complex challenges related to customer experience, performance improvement, technology and digital, and transformation. We add value and support our clients across the full spectrum of consulting, from strategy through delivery. We bring the big ideas, then we make them real.

North Highland is an employee-owned firm, headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with more than 3,000 consultants worldwide and 60+ offices around the globe. The firm is a member of Cordence Worldwide (www.cordenceworldwide.com), a global management consulting alliance. For more information, visit northhighland.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Media Contact

Jaclyn Proctor, news@northhighland.com

SOURCE North Highland

Related Links

http://www.northhighland.com

