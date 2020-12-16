North Highland Recognized as One of the 12 Most Significant Providers in Independent Analyst Report on Customer Experience Consulting Practices

ATLANTA, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading change and transformation consultancy North Highland was among the select companies that Forrester, one of the most influential research and advisory firms in the world, invited to participate in its evaluation, The Forrester Wave™: Customer Experience Strategy Consulting Practices, Q4 2020. In this evaluation, North Highland was cited as a Contender among the 12 most significant providers in CX Consulting Practices.

The Forrester Wave™ noted that, "North Highland has strong capabilities in CX vision development, business case development, and CX roadmap development – key elements of its transformation story. Its approach to business cases and roadmaps are particularly noteworthy because they're rooted in North Highland's framework for assessing CX's value to business – Experience Economics."

The Forrester report evaluated the most significant providers of experience strategy consulting against a list of 28-criterion. North Highland received among the highest scores in the CX capability integration criterion. The report defines this CX capability integration score as "the practice is a mix of CX expertise and other industry/functional-area expertise. Often, consultants within the practice have multiple specialty areas (e.g. CX expertise and vertical expertise). The practice also has staffing models and offerings that pull consultants and SMEs from outside the practice into CX engagements."

"We believe our recognition in this evaluation points to our unique ability to partner with clients and pull on expertise from across our firm to design and build a path to customer-centricity and customer-driven transformation while adapting and responding to evolving customer expectations," said Rob Sherrell, Global Vice President, Customer Transformation Lead at North Highland. "By taking an end-to-end approach, we're able to build and embed lasting customer-centric capabilities for clients, create impactful experiences and outcomes, and deliver real, sustainable results."

The Forrester Wave™ also noted North Highland's quality work with clients, stating: "North Highland's client references highlighted the quality of the firm's people, referring to them as "nice" and "fun" to work with. They also noted that North Highland delivered quality work."

"We're incredibly proud to be recognized by Forrester for our work in Customer Experience. Our client relationships are central to who we are a firm, and it's with their partnership that we're able to deliver value and make lasting change – and have fun while doing it," said Kelly Slothower, Associate Vice President, Customer Experience.

