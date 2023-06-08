North Highland Recognized as Pacesetter in ALM Law.com Compass Innovation in Mobility Research

ATLANTA, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- North Highland, the leading change and transformation consultancy, has been named a "Pacesetter" by ALM Law.com Compass in its latest Innovation in Mobility Research 2023-2024.

In the research, ALM Law.com Compass examined how service providers are helping clients understand, develop, and properly manage mobility as part of their service delivery model – as well as how innovative providers themselves grapple with mobility challenges.

According to the report, "Through its change and transformation management expertise, North Highland helps clients create service delivery models that address talent mobility needs. North Highland's approach to mobility moves beyond solely physically deploying employees and instead focuses on deploying all the components of capability—talent, knowledge/IP, processes, data, and digital technologies—to build adaptive, 'made-for-change' organizations, both within the firm and for its clients."

"At North Highland, we enable organizations to flexibly manage their capability as an asset—one that powers continuous improvement and unlocks new sources of value," said Alex Bombeck, CEO of North Highland. "This recognition from ALM emphasizes our expertise in this space, and a great example of this is our Managed Services – a 'Teams-as-a-Service' solution, grounded in helping clients drive interim productivity while simultaneously building client capability."

Pacesetters are selected by a panel of experts comprised of ALM editors, journalists, market intelligence analysts, and external professionals and academics who have experience working with professional services providers.

About North Highland
North Highland makes change happen, helping businesses transform by placing people at the heart of every decision. It's how lasting progress is made. With our blend of workforce, customer, and operational expertise, we're recognized as the world's leading transformation consultancy. We break new ground today, so tomorrow is easier to navigate. Founded in 1992, North Highland is regularly named one of the best places to work. We are a proud member of Cordence Worldwide, a global network of truly connected consultancy firms with the ability to think and deliver together. This means North Highland has more than 3,500 experts in 50+ offices around the globe on hand to partner with you. 

For more information, visit www.northhighland.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook

About ALM
ALM is the most trusted media, information and intelligence company supporting both the practice of and business of professionals in the legal, insurance, commercial real estate and financial services industries. ALM delivers leading data, intelligence, insights, events and audiences essential for growing businesses globally to over 7 million professionals. Please visit www.alm.com for more information, and visit www.alm.com/events/ to learn about our upcoming events. Please follow us on Twitter at @ALMGlobal_

