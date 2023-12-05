North Highland Recognized by Independent Research Firm Among Notable Vendors in Strategic Portfolio Management Tool Providers

North Highland noted for industry focus in Healthcare, Utilities and Consumer Products Manufacturing/Production Industries

ATLANTA, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- North Highland, the leading change and transformation consultancy, was named in Forrester's report, The Strategic Portfolio Management (SPM) Tools Landscape, Q4 2023. The firm is acknowledged among notable vendors providing SPM tools as an on-premises multitenant SaaS offering with an industry focus in Healthcare, Utilities and Consumer Products Manufacturing/Production.

In the report, Forrester states that SPM entails "technologies that automate the translation of enterprise strategic plans into product and service plans that deliver business value through the prioritization and delivery of work initiatives. SPM acts as the analysis and communication vehicle for the entire organization."

According to the report, clients can use SPM tools "…to move from siloed planning practices using disparate disconnected tools and manual data aggregation for reporting to integrated and automated planning and delivery practices."

"Our robust 360 Strategic Portfolio Manager integrates strategy execution management and business & enterprise architecture best practices," said Catalin Olteanu, North Highland vice president and 360 lead. "We believe North Highland's inclusion in Forrester's report further evidences our unique ability to solve our clients' biggest change and transformation challenges."

Forrester's Strategic Portfolio Management Tools Landscape identifies SPM needs. Providers included in the report were categorized by geographic focus, industry focus, deployment options and size.

About North Highland
North Highland makes change happen, helping businesses transform by putting people at the heart of every decision. Partnering closely to design and deliver change, we turn challenges into opportunities. It's how lasting progress is made. As the world's leading change and transformation consultancy, our award-winning services – powered by data and digital expertise – unleash untapped potential at the intersection of workforce and operations.

Founded in 1992, North Highland is regularly named one of the best places to work. We are a proud member of Cordence Worldwide, a global network of truly connected consultancy firms with the ability to think and deliver together. This means North Highland has more than 3,500 experts in 50+ offices around the globe on hand to partner with you.

For more information, visit www.northhighland.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter/X, Instagram and Facebook.

