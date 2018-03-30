North Highland to Donate $20,000 in Funds in Day of Giving Back Competition

"North Highland's philanthropic mission is to disrupt root causes of poverty for underserved communities. Through our annual Day of Giving Back, we bring our culture of caring to life by enriching our local communities and helping others reach their full potential," said Dan Reardon, CEO of North Highland. "By hosting events throughout April, we're able to maximize our partnerships with nonprofits to create a lasting impact in the communities in which we live and work."

Throughout the month, North Highlanders will partner with nonprofits in housing, food, employment and education. Friendly competition is encouraged across the Firm with offices competing on participation and engagement for $20,000 in funds to be donated across four different nonprofits, as selected by the top four winning offices.

Participating offices include: Atlanta; Austin, TX, Basking Ridge, NJ; Charlotte, NC; Chicago IL; Dallas TX; Denver, CO; Houston, TX; London; Minneapolis, MN; Nashville, TN; New York; Orlando, Fla.; Los Angeles, CA; Philadelphia, PA; Portland, Ore.; San Francisco; Seattle, WA; St. Louis, MO; Tallahassee, Fla.; and Washington, D.C.

Follow #DOGB2018 on Twitter to keep up with how North Highland's offices are teaming up with organizations to help their communities, and visit our Newsroom for photos and updates.

