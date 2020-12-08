North Highland to Host "Transforming Beyond 2020" As Final Webinar of the Year

ATLANTA, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading change and transformation consultancy North Highland will host its final webinar of the year, "Transforming Beyond 2020," to discuss the role culture plays in continuous transformation for an organization along with findings from "Continuous Transformation Starts with Culture," the firm's Harvard Business Review Analytic Services sponsored report.

The webinar will be held on Thursday, December 10 at 11:00 a.m. ET and will feature a panel of experts including Dan Bieler, Principal Analyst at Forrester; Kristin Johnson, Chief Human Resources Officer at Edward Jones; Vicky Free, Former Chief Marketing Officer at Novant Health; and Dr. Kelli Klindtworth, Transformation Strategist at North Highland. Moderated by Alex Bombeck, Managing Director and Group President at North Highland, the panelists will discuss how leaders can evolve their organization's culture and ways-of-working, examine business models that are designed for agility and explore the "make-or-break" role leadership plays in creating a sense of psychological safety for employees amid constant change.

"Transformation is essential to an organization's being, with perpetual change and improvement leading the path forward," said Bombeck. "Culture is essential to enabling continuous change, along with the courage to push forward amid uncertainty. I look forward to exploring these opportunities to transform forward with our guests."

In addition, the webinar will cover topics such as:

Defining a clear organizational purpose that inspires conviction

Modeling courage and pushing forward despite uncertainty

Intentionally creating opportunities and routines to enable employees to take risks and challenge the status quo

The webinar is free of charge to attend. Registration is required ahead of the event. To learn more and register for the event, click here.

About North Highland

North Highland makes change happen, helping businesses transform by placing people at the heart of every decision. It's how lasting progress is made. With our blend of workforce, customer and operational expertise, we're the world's leading transformation consultancy. We break new ground today, so tomorrow is easier to navigate.

Founded in 1992, North Highland is an employee-owned firm - regularly named one of the best places to work. We have more than 5,000 consultants worldwide and 65+ offices around the globe. Meanwhile, we're a proud member of Conference Worldwide (www.cordence.com), an international consulting alliance.

For more information, visit www.northighland.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

