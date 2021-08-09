North Highland to Present Key Medicaid Learnings with Georgia Department of Community Health and Florida Agency for Health Care Administration at MESC

"The Medicaid industry, like others, is transforming quickly to become more efficient and customer driven," said Rick Zelznak, Vice President, US Health and Human Services, North Highland. Tweet this

Florida's Agency for Health Care Administration will also co-present with North Highland at the conference about how states can ensure their Medicaid Management Systems (MMIS) modernizations deliver a solution that achieves an improved experience for Medicaid recipients and providers.

"The Medicaid industry, like others, is transforming quickly to become more efficient and customer driven," said Rick Zelznak, Vice President, US Health and Human Services, North Highland. "Openness and transparency are especially important in this industry as it can help save money and prevent redundancy, and it's our pleasure to partner with these two cutting-edge States that are surely leading the way in what will become standard approaches for the industry to model."

North Highland will be featured at booth #105. Session descriptions can be found here. Details below:



Title: NASPO ValuePoint Cooperative Procurement - Insights and Strategies

Session date & time: 8/10/21 @4pm ET

Room 312

Moderated by Nancy Bass , Master Practitioner, North Highland





NASPO ValuePoint Cooperative Procurement - Insights and Strategies Session date & time: @4pm ET Room 312 Moderated by , Master Practitioner, North Highland Title: Fix One Thing, Break Another – Modularity and The Customer Experience

Session date & time: 8/10/21 @5pm ET

Room 312

Moderated by Rick Zelznak , Vice President, US Health and Human Services, North Highland

About North Highland

North Highland makes change happen, helping businesses transform by placing people at the heart of every decision. It's how lasting progress is made. With our blend of workforce, customer and operational expertise, we're the world's leading transformation consultancy. We break new ground today, so tomorrow is easier to navigate.

Founded in 1992, North Highland is an employee-owned firm - regularly named one of the best places to work. We have more than 5,000 consultants worldwide and 65+ offices around the globe. Meanwhile, we're a proud member of Cordence Worldwide (www.cordence.com), an international consulting alliance. For more information, visit http://www.northhighland.com/ or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Contact:

Wyatt Jefferies

404-587-5368

[email protected]

SOURCE North Highland

Related Links

http://www.northhighland.com

