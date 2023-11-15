North Highland Welcomes Jeni Fitzpatrick as Chief People Officer

News provided by

North Highland

15 Nov, 2023, 08:00 ET

ATLANTA, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- North Highland, the leading change and transformation consultancy, has announced today the addition of Jeni Fitzpatrick as managing director (MD) and chief people officer. Fitzpatrick joins the North Highland team with more than 20 years of success leading global HR organizations through bold change and transformations.

Continue Reading
North Highland Welcomes Jeni Fitzpatrick as Chief People Officer
North Highland Welcomes Jeni Fitzpatrick as Chief People Officer

"We are proud to welcome Jeni as chief people officer," said Alex Bombeck, CEO. "The addition of this new role represents a heightened focus on continuing to invest in our people, their development and our culture. Jeni's unique experience with both people and technology makes her a great fit to help us scale our talent strategy to meet our long-term goals."

Most recently, Fitzpatrick served as a managing director in Accenture's Talent & Organization/ Human Potential practice and is an expert in HR Transformation, Modern HR and HR Technology. Prior to joining Accenture, she was CHRO and SVP of Human Resources at Convergys and held HR and executive leadership roles with Workday, Chiquita, Bristol Myers Squibb and Microsoft.

"I'm thrilled to join the North Highland team," Fitzpatrick shared. "What excites me most about joining the firm is the potential for growth – of the firm and of our people. I am looking forward to innovating and collaborating with our global team, the HR team as well as the MD team to boldly create our future together and continue to provide our clients with unique value." 

Fitzpatrick graduated from Cornell University with a Bachelor of Science (B.S.ILR) degree in Industrial and Labor Relations and later earned her MBA from the Johnson School at Cornell. She also serves as vice chair of the Board of Directors of Junior Achievement of OKI and has volunteered on the board for more than 10 years. Previously, Fitzpatrick also served as an executive member of the Workday HCM/CHRO Advisory Board from 2008 to 2018 and was an early adopter of Workday as their first global customer.

About North Highland
North Highland makes change happen, helping businesses transform by putting people at the heart of every decision. Partnering closely to design and deliver change, we turn challenges into opportunities. It's how lasting progress is made. As the world's leading change and transformation consultancy, our award-winning services – powered by data and digital expertise – unleash untapped potential at the intersection of workforce and operations.  

Founded in 1992, North Highland is regularly named one of the best places to work. We are a proud member of Cordence Worldwide, a global network of truly connected consultancy firms with the ability to think and deliver together. This means North Highland has more than 3,500 experts in 50+ offices around the globe on hand to partner with you. 

For more information, visit www.northhighland.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter/X, Instagram and Facebook.  

Media contact:  
Courtney James 
PR Director
(1) 404-850-2806
[email protected] 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2276347/NORTH_HIGHLAND.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1426264/NH_Logo__Primary_Horizontal_Large_Logo.jpg

Also from this source

North Highland Welcomes Jeni Fitzpatrick as Chief People Officer

North Highland Welcomes Jeni Fitzpatrick as Chief People Officer

North Highland, the leading change and transformation consultancy, has announced today the addition of Jeni Fitzpatrick as managing director (MD) and ...
North Highland's Anne Game Named "2023 Women Leader in Consulting" By ALM Consulting Magazine

North Highland's Anne Game Named "2023 Women Leader in Consulting" By ALM Consulting Magazine

North Highland, the leading change and transformation consultancy, congratulates Anne Game, managing director, on being named a 2023 Women Leader in...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.