North Highland Welcomes Juliana Su as Vice President of Technology Capability

ATLANTA, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- North Highland, the leading change and transformation consultancy, welcomes Juliana Su as vice president of technology. Based in Seattle, Su will continue evolving the firm's digital strategy to help clients achieve greater scalability, efficiency and data-driven decisions.

"Juliana brings a wealth of experience to her role at North Highland, and we look forward to her contribution to further strengthen our integrated services offerings for clients," said Dwight Specht, vice president of technology and data and analytics lead. "Her long history of strategic and operational management of technology companies globally will be a great addition to our team".

Having served as CIO in a previous role, Su brings an unparalleled view to the challenges that the CIO position carries. "Juliana is uniquely positioned to help our clients strengthen their digital core. Her extensive background in data management consulting and technology coupled with her work across multiple industries are a critical part of our firm's transformation strategy" said Specht.

Prior to joining North Highland, Su was managing director at Logic20/20 overseeing the advanced analytics, and strategy and operations consulting practices serving Fortune 500 customers across multiple industry verticals. She has held several leadership roles specializing in providing strategic and operational vision for technology transformation along with data-driven decision-making for start-ups and large publicly traded companies.

She holds a Bachelor of Arts in economics from the University of Colorado, Boulder.

