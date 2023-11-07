North Highland's Anne Game Named "2023 Women Leader in Consulting" By ALM Consulting Magazine

News provided by

North Highland

07 Nov, 2023, 08:00 ET

ATLANTA, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- North Highland, the leading change and transformation consultancy, congratulates Anne Game, managing director, on being named a 2023 Women Leader in Consulting by ALM Consulting Magazine in the Lifetime Achievement category.

The ALM Women Leaders in Consulting Awards recognize the success and leadership of outstanding women in consulting as they make an increasingly profound difference for their firms, clients, future women leaders and entrants to the profession.

Continue Reading
North Highland’s Anne Game Named “2023 Women Leader in Consulting” By ALM Consulting Magazine
North Highland’s Anne Game Named “2023 Women Leader in Consulting” By ALM Consulting Magazine

"Anne is known throughout the professional services industry for her excellent client delivery in the manufacturing, consumer products, hospitality and telecommunications spaces," said Alex Bombeck, CEO of North Highland. "It is no surprise that she received this prestigious award, and we could not be more thrilled for her."

Throughout her 16 years at North Highland, Game has led the Atlanta market, as well as the Hospitality and Media, Entertainment and Communications (MEC) industries and several key accounts for the firm. Nominated by her peers, Game's commitment to her community and those under her leadership describe her as passionate, driven and kind.

"Receiving this award is an incredible honor and an indication that some of the work I have done to elevate women, particularly in the profession, has been recognized as important and valuable," said Game. "I would not be considered for this award but for the women and men who have mentored, supported and encouraged me over my 37 years in the industry, drawing out the best in me." 

Game was celebrated at the Women Leaders in Consulting awards dinner in New York on November 2. Read the complete list of honorees here: https://www.consultingmag.com/2023/09/06/37932/ 

About North Highland
North Highland makes change happen, helping businesses transform by putting people at the heart of every decision. Partnering closely to design and deliver change, we turn challenges into opportunities. It's how lasting progress is made. As the world's leading change and transformation consultancy, our award-winning services – powered by data and digital expertise – unleash untapped potential at the intersection of workforce and operations.   

Founded in 1992, North Highland is regularly named one of the best places to work. We are a proud member of Cordence Worldwide, a global network of truly connected consultancy firms with the ability to think and deliver together. This means North Highland has more than 3,500 experts in 50+ offices around the globe on hand to partner with you.  

For more information, visit www.northhighland.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.  

Media contact:  
Courtney James  
Director, PR 
(+1) 404-850-2806 
[email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2266318/North_Highland_Anne_Game.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1426264/NH_Logo__Primary_Horizontal_Large_Logo.jpg 

Also from this source

North Highland's Anne Game Named "2023 Women Leader in Consulting" By ALM Consulting Magazine

North Highland's Anne Game Named "2023 Women Leader in Consulting" By ALM Consulting Magazine

North Highland, the leading change and transformation consultancy, congratulates Anne Game, managing director, on being named a 2023 Women Leader in...
North Highland Welcomes Natalie McCullough to Board of Managers

North Highland Welcomes Natalie McCullough to Board of Managers

North Highland, the leading change and transformation consultancy, has announced today the addition of Natalie McCullough to its Board of Managers....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Data Analytics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.