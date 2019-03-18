North Hollywood CineFest Boasts Indie Film, Celebrities, and Awards

LOS ANGELES, March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 6th annual North Hollywood CineFest will showcase 95 short films and 18 feature films from around the globe at the Laemmle NoHo 7 theater over nine days. In addition, 30 Los Angeles–area high school short films will play on the big screen over a three-day period, and the best three will be awarded on closing night. These high school films are a continuation of the Los Angeles Student Film Festival (LASFF), a City of Los Angeles program that was launched nine years ago by Councilman Paul Krekorian and is now a part of the North Hollywood CineFest.

The festival is expected to open with a robust red-carpet arrivals line, with stars such as Billy Zane (Titanic), Alison Eastwood (The Mule), Robert Patrick (Terminator 2), and Frankie Muniz (Agent Cody Banks), among others, scheduled to appear. CineFest is expected to attract thousands to the festival and will promote local businesses as well as the Final Salute and NO MORE charitable causes for the duration of the event. Final Salute assists homeless veteran women nationwide, and NO MORE assists victims of domestic violence.

The awards show this year will begin with a panel of the three women producers of the Netflix hit documentary Abducted in Plain Sight, a film that premiered in Los Angeles with the North Hollywood CineFest last year. It will take place at the Laemmle NoHo 7 theater on Thursday, March 28, and will have a professionally produced Oscars-style ceremony to cap the evening.

North Hollywood CineFest thanks its sponsors for making the event possible, including Councilman Paul Krekorian , First Entertainment Credit Union, and BD Guidance.

About North Hollywood CineFest

Located in the heart of the NoHo Arts District in Los Angeles, the North Hollywood CineFest has established itself as a premiere event for independent cinema from all over the world.

The festival brings independent films of all genres to a vibrant local social scene in a state-of-the-art facility. Every filmmaker and film lover is sure to be impressed and delighted with the theater and surrounding location. The combination of great film screenings, press, a red-carpet, parties, and panels — all offered during this nine-day event — is what makes this a dynamic and must-go experience.

