North Hollywood CineFest's Lucky-Number-7th Year Unites the World with Virtual Film Fest

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The challenges that the pandemic brought to in-person events this year created an opportunity for tech companies to develop virtual interactive solutions. NoHo CineFest 2020 will take full advantage of these new online platforms. The film festival, which usually plays in a movie theater located in the Arts District of North Hollywood, California, will feature a robust and highly interactive event. It will offer live and on-demand screenings, conference style meetups, speed networking, industry panels, special guests, and an awards show to cap off the indie cinema event.

The festivities open on December 4th with an interactive welcome session complete with a virtual photo booth (replacing an in-person red carpet arrivals event), a late-show-style festival introduction, the screening of the hilarious comedy "Take Me to Tarzana", starring Jonathan Bennett, Samantha Robinson and Andrew Creer, and ending with a live cast and crew Q&A.

NoHo CineFest is proud to partner with Stage 32 this year, a networking and educational platform serving the independent film and television community with 750,000 members worldwide, which will offer two high-end industry panels discussing how to navigate in today's filmmaking environment and on diversity voices breaking barriers in entertainment.

Throughout the eight-day event, CineFest will also host entertainment industry guest speakers, including David Mullen, Emmy-winning Director of Photography for "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel". The online indie film celebration is expected to attract thousands and create a truly global experience for all. With 110 short and feature length films being showcased from local artists to Australia, South Korea, Germany and others, the festival profile has elevated to the heights of the world's most prestigious cinematic events.

NoHo CineFest 2020 will cap off with a live Awards Show on Saturday, December 12th, revealing prize-recipients in fifteen categories.

About North Hollywood CineFest

Located in the NoHo Arts District in Los Angeles, the North Hollywood CineFest has established itself as a premiere event for independent cinema.

Seven years running, this is the first year the festival goes virtual. In years past, the festival hosted audiences to a vibrant social scene in North Hollywood, California. The online platform for this year's event is sure to leave every cinephile delighted. The combination of great films and interactive networking is what makes this a dynamic and must-attend experience. Going forward, NoHo CineFest will return to theaters but will integrate the virtual experience as an added benefit.

