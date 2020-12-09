North Houston's Only Class A Business Campus Is Open For Leasing

HOUSTON, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lincoln Property Company, owner of the 2 million SF CityNorth business campus, has brought its "A Game" to North Houston. It's the only Class A office development of its size in the area, with leasing rates that average 1/3 of comparable properties in The Woodlands. Its six unique, LEED-certified buildings feature available office spaces from 1,000 to 1 million SF – with flexible configurations to meet the needs of businesses of any size.

"A" also stands for amenities. CityNorth offers 10,000 SF of conference space for tenants (as well as additional an 50,000 SF of space in the adjacent recently redone Hilton Hotel), 24-hour vehicular and on-foot security, state-of-the-art fitness center, tenant lounge with collaboration and recreation features (including a golf simulator and putting green), plus on-site retail and numerous restaurants, including Starbucks. Outside, you'll find refreshed parks, covered walkways and dedicated garage parking.

"There's nothing like this in the area," says Kevin Wyatt, Senior Vice President of Lincoln Property Company. "We have created the ultimate place to gather, play, relax, and of course, work," he adds. "And with businesses starting to return to office spaces, we can offer them room to spread out safely."

The word seems to be getting out: in the past 18 months, tenants have leased up more than 200,000 SF of space at the campus, located near the North Freeway and Beltway 8 – just minutes from the airport and a straight shot down I-45 to downtown Houston. New tenants include Air Products, U.S. Legal, Doyen Sebesta and DHL. Right now, three buildings are being exclusively reserved for single tenants to call home.

Hunting Energy Services LLC has been a tenant of 2 City North since the Spring of 2018. "Over the course of two years, the building interior has been updated and transformed into a bright, sleek, modern design that could compete with any Class A space in Houston," says Jim Johnson, Hunting's CEO. "In twenty minutes or less, I can be at George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH), downtown Houston, the Galleria or The Woodlands. The proximity to major freeways in four directions provides employees a short commute," he adds.

For companies getting back to business, CityNorth is the best move – with an unbeatable combination of location, amenities, value and security – just minutes from the downtown business core. For more information, visit citynorthhouston.com. For leasing, please contact [email protected].

ABOUT LINCOLN PROPERTY COMPANY: Lincoln Property Company is one of the largest and most diversified real estate companies in the United States. Lincoln offers a comprehensive suite of value-added services for its clients, including asset and property management, construction management, development and build-to-suit services, investments and acquisitions, and landlord representation. Lincoln's cumulative development volume currently exceeds $76 billion in commercial properties and the company currently manages over 300 million square feet of commercial space on behalf of third party owners and clients. Their experienced team and ownership mentality uniquely positions Lincoln as one of the most trusted real estate partners among institutional real estate investors.

