North Hudson Announces Final Closing for Production Partners II with $232 Million of Commitments

News provided by

North Hudson Resource Partners

10 Oct, 2023, 13:32 ET

HOUSTON, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- North Hudson Resource Partners LP ("North Hudson" or the "Firm"), a Houston-based energy investment firm, announced its final closing of its fourth non-operated fund, North Hudson Production Partners II LP ("Production Partners II" or the "Fund"). The Fund closed at its hard cap with $232 million of equity commitments, inclusive of the general partner's commitment.

Production Partners II will target individual acquisitions ranging from $3.0 to $75.0 million in active onshore U.S. Basins, including purchasing AFEs, "drill-ready" acreage, producing assets with upside, and minerals. The Fund, with other North Hudson affiliates, will also target larger strategic acquisitions with top-tier operators. The Fund will continue North Hudson's partnership with Fortuna Operating, who has managed the acquisition and development of assets across multiple North Hudson non-operated funds.

Over the past five years, North Hudson's non-operated funds have acquired over $650 million of assets and partnered with over 30 different operators on the development of their assets. North Hudson believes Production Partners II presents the opportunity for North Hudson to build upon the successes of its three prior non-operated funds and the Fund will seek to deploy a similar strategy.

"We are grateful for the continued support of our investors as we seek to deploy capital in a creative, low-risk approach to oil and gas investing" said Mark Bisso, Managing Partner. "We believe our significant asset base, which includes over 1,600 horizontal non-operated wells, in addition to our transaction history and network, have made us an effective partner for operators and working interest owners seeking to enhance their assets. We look forward to continuing and expanding those relationships."

Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel for Production Partners II.

About North Hudson

North Hudson Resource Partners LP is a Houston-based energy investment firm focused on opportunistic upstream and midstream energy investments in North America. With over $945 million of assets under management as of September 29, 2023, North Hudson's private equity platforms own both non-operated and operated oil and gas assets. Its current portfolio includes interests in over 4,500 wells primarily located in the Permian Basin, DJ Basin, San Juan Basin, and Haynesville Shale.

SOURCE North Hudson Resource Partners

