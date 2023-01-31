North Hudson Launches $275 Million Energy Credit Fund

HOUSTON, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- North Hudson Resource Partners LP ("North Hudson"), a Houston-based energy investment firm, today announced the launch of its inaugural credit fund, North Hudson Energy Credit Partners LP ("NH Energy Credit"). NH Energy Credit seeks to deploy $275 million of capital to support middle-market, North American onshore oil and gas production companies with senior secured loans to refinance existing debt, finance acquisitions, and fund development. NH Energy Credit will primarily provide senior secured loans between $20 and $50 million as well as flexible capital solutions for special situations.

Mark Bisso, North Hudson's Managing Partner, stated, "With the continued pullback by many capital providers in the oil and gas sector - in particular, commercial banks - we are pleased to be able to provide solutions for companies seeking to achieve their strategic objectives. The lack of capital available in the oilpatch is even more acute for small and mid-sized operators, which is a serious impediment to responsible resource development.

"Our Houston-based team brings extensive technical and operational experience as well as expertise in structuring transactions and optimizing business plans. With our roots grounded in private equity, North Hudson seeks to bring a partnership mentality to each transaction and management team," concluded Bisso.

Kirkland & Ellis served as legal counsel for North Hudson.

About North Hudson

North Hudson Resource Partners LP is a Houston-based energy investment firm focused on opportunistic upstream and midstream energy investments in North America. With over $850 million of assets under management, North Hudson's private equity platforms own both non-operated and operated oil and gas assets. Its current portfolio includes interests in over 4,500 wells primarily located in the Permian Basin, DJ Basin, San Juan Basin, and Haynesville Shale. For more information, please visit North Hudson's website at www.northhudsonrp.com.

