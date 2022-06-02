North Hudson Resource Partners Acquires LOGOS Resources

North Hudson Acquires LOGOS Resources Tweet this

"We are excited to partner with North Hudson and will use our new resources to accelerate the development of our Mancos and Gallup reserve base following the success of our 2021 horizontal drilling program," said Jay Paul. "Our operating and development track record, basin-leading ESG programs, and financial and strategic support provided by North Hudson, place LOGOS in an excellent position to execute on the next phase of value creation."

"We are very pleased to have the opportunity to work with Jay Paul and the LOGOS team" added Mark Bisso, Managing Partner of North Hudson. "LOGOS presents a significant opportunity for our investors given the Company's strong management team, significant and stable production base, and expansive undeveloped resource base."

Kirkland & Ellis and Skadden served as legal counsel for North Hudson.

About North Hudson

North Hudson Resource Partners LP is a Houston-based energy investment firm focused on opportunistic upstream and midstream energy investments in North America. With over $850 million of assets under management, North Hudson's current portfolio comprises both non-operated and operated oil and gas assets. Its current portfolio includes interests in over 4,500 wells primarily located in the Permian Basin, DJ Basin, San Juan Basin, and Haynesville Shale. For more information, please visit North Hudson's website at www.northhudsonrp.com.

About LOGOS

Continuing more than a decade of proven success in the San Juan Basin of Northwest New Mexico, LOGOS is a privately held natural gas and oil company focused on operation of wells producing approximately 106 MMcfe/day and development of more than 230,000 net acres, including a contiguous, operated position spanning ~55,000 gross acres in the heart of the Mancos Shale. For more information, please visit LOGOS' website at www.logosresourcesllc.com.

About ArcLight

ArcLight Capital Partners, LLC (ArcLight) is one of North America's leading energy infrastructure firms, helping pioneer an asset-based approach to investing in the energy sector. ArcLight has invested approximately $25 billion in 117 transactions since inception. Based in Boston, the firm's investment team employs a hands-on value creation strategy that utilizes its in-house technical, operational, and commercial specialists, as well as the firm's 1,500-person asset management affiliate. More information about ArcLight can be found at www.arclight.com.

SOURCE North Hudson Resource Partners