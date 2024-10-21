North Island Credit Union Celebrates 'One World Through Cooperative Finance' on International Credit Union Day®

SAN DIEGO, Calif., Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 17, 2024, North Island Credit Union joined credit unions around the world to celebrate International Credit Union Day®, an annual event to commemorate the credit union movement's impact and achievements. This year marks the 76th anniversary of this annual event, which was celebrated under the theme "One World Through Cooperative Finance."

(L-R) Mission Federal Credit Union 1st VP Consumer Lending Jeanine Dodman; California Coast Credit Union VP of Accounting Shilpa Edlabadkar; North Island Credit Union SVP/Chief Advocacy Officer Marvel Ford; North Island Credit Union President/CEO Steve O’Connell; California Senator Brian Jones; Wheelhouse Credit Union President/CEO Lisa Paul-Hill; East County Schools Federal Credit Union President/CEO Steven Devan; and San Diego County Credit Union Community Relations Officer Michael Colon.

North Island Credit Union marked the event with a special celebration at its newest retail location in Escondido. Credit union members, fellow San Diego credit unions and local elected officials came together to recognize the tremendous impact that credit unions have on their members and local communities.

During the celebration, proclamations were presented by Senator Brian W. Jones, Senate Minority Leader and representative of California's 40th Senate District, the office of Representative Darrell Issa, U.S. Congressman for California's 48th Congressional District, and Escondido Mayor Dane White commending the contributions credit unions have made to San Diego's communities and expressing appreciation for their service and commitment.

"We were honored to host our fellow San Diego credit unions and many special guests on International Credit Union Day to recognize the contributions that credit unions make every day in the lives of their members and communities worldwide," said North Island Credit Union President/CEO Steve O'Connell. "Together, we are united in our cooperative philosophy of putting people before profits and providing access to affordable financial services for every community member."

Since 1948, International Credit Union Day® has been celebrated annually on the third Thursday of October. Each year, the international event affords the opportunity to recognize credit unions' proud history and promote awareness of and support for the credit union and financial cooperative difference.

Credit unions are not-for-profit financial cooperatives that provide an effective and viable alternative to for-profit financial institutions for more than 403 million members in 98 countries worldwide. More than 82,000 credit unions exist globally, providing a wide range of financial services for their members, recognized as a force for positive economic and social change.

International Credit Union Day is organized by World Council of Credit Unions, the global trade association and development platform for credit unions and other financial cooperatives, as well as numerous national credit union trade associations and federations around the world.

About North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union

California Credit Union is a federally insured, state chartered credit union founded in 1933 with assets of $5 billion, approximately 200,000 members and 25 retail branches. Named a Forbes Best-In-State Credit Union in 2024, the credit union serves community members and businesses in the California counties of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, and Ventura as well as school employees throughout the state. The credit union operates in San Diego and Riverside Counties as North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union. The credit union offers a full suite of consumer, business and investment products and services, including comprehensive consumer checking and loan options, personalized financial planning, business banking, and leading-edge online and mobile banking. California Credit Union is certified as a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) with a Low Income Designation, offering inclusive products and services to build financial stability in our underserved communities, including a checking account certified as meeting the Bank On National Account Standards. Visit northisland.ccu.com for more information or follow the credit union on Instagram® or Facebook® @northislandcu.

