North Island Credit Union Continues Partnership with North County African American Women's Association to Award Four College Scholarships

SAN DIEGO, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- North Island Credit Union recently awarded four $1,000 college scholarships to local students in partnership with the North County African American Women's Association (NCAAWA). Now in its sixth year, the partnership supports NCAAWA's Scholarship Program, which helps African American women pursue higher education.

L/R: North Island Credit Union Senior School & Community Development Officer Shadi Poustchi presents a scholarship to recipient Amaya Huggins during NCAAWA’s 2026 Salute to Scholars Celebration on May 13 at El Camino Country Club in Oceanside.

"We're honored to continue our partnership with NCAAWA and support the incredible work they do to expand educational opportunities for young women in our communities," said North Island Credit Union President/CEO Steve O'Connell. "These scholarships represent more than financial support -- they reflect the talent, determination and potential of each recipient. We're proud to help invest in their futures and the impact they will make in the years ahead."

The North Island Credit Union 2026 Scholarship recipients through the NCAAWA program include:

Amaya Huggins, a 2023 graduate of Sage Creek High School, who is pursuing a degree in Liberal Studies at California State University San Marcos.

Courtney Huggins, also a 2023 graduate of Sage Creek High School, who is majoring in Child & Adolescent Development at California State University San Marcos.

Rosalinda Jolivette, who is studying School Counseling at Hampton University.

Brianna Shea, a graduate of El Camino High School, who is earning her Ph.D. in School Psychology at Pace University.

"We are very proud of our wonderful NCAAWA scholarship recipients and are grateful to North Island Credit Union for their continued support to help these young women reach their educational goals," said NCAAWA Scholarship Committee Chair Kafi Swaniker.

The scholarships were presented during NCAAWA's 2026 Salute to Scholars Celebration on May 13, 2026, at El Camino Country Club in Oceanside.

In addition to the scholarships, the credit union also provides financial literacy training for high school students in NCAAWA's Global Ambassadors Mentoring Program. This program empowers young girls of color through leadership development, financial education and increased awareness of global issues that influence personal and career development.

The NCAAWA Vision is to provide a support network through education, health awareness and life skills programs for women and girls in North San Diego County. To date, the organization has awarded more than $500,000 in scholarships to help young women further their education.

About North County African American Women's Association

Established in 1995, the North County African American Women's Association (NCAAWA) is an all-inclusive non-profit 501(c)(3) volunteer organization located in North San Diego County. Its mission is to provide a support network through education, health awareness, and life skills programs for women and girls in San Diego's North County to increase their self-sufficiency. Maintaining its charitable, educational, and recreational objectives, the organization, through its mission, has opened support to all women in San Diego's North County, celebrating ethnic and racial pride.

About North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union

California Credit Union is a federally chartered credit union founded in 1933 with assets of nearly $5.4 billion, over 200,000 members and 26 retail branches. Named a Forbes Best-In-State Credit Union in 2024 & 2025, California Credit Union membership is available to community members and businesses nationwide. The credit union operates in San Diego and Riverside Counties as North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union. Federally insured by the NCUA, the credit union offers a full suite of consumer, business and investment products and services, including comprehensive consumer checking and loan options, personalized financial planning, business banking, and leading-edge online and mobile banking. With a Low Income Designation, California Credit Union offers inclusive products and services to build financial stability in our underserved communities, including a checking account certified as meeting the Bank On National Account Standards. California Federal Credit Union operates as California Credit Union. Visit northisland.ccu.com for more information or follow the credit union on Instagram® or Facebook® @northislandcu.

SOURCE North Island Credit Union