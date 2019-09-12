North Island Credit Union Expands Partnership With USS Midway Museum to Support Youth & Educator Programs

SAN DIEGO, Sept.12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union, has expanded its partnership with the USS Midway Museum (Midway) to support a variety of the organization's youth and educator programs as well as other events through the upcoming year.

Through the agreement, North Island Credit Union will:

Underwrite tuition and transportation expenses for 335 students who qualify for Midway's No Child Left Ashore Scholarship Fund .

. Become a Supporting Sponsor and underwrite tuition expenses for 175 students in Midway's Leadership Academy , held in conjunction with the Travis Manion Foundation's Character Does Matter curriculum.

, held in conjunction with the Travis Manion Foundation's Character Does Matter curriculum. Support local teachers in purchasing classroom supplies through Midway's Supplies for Educators program.

The credit union also will become a Supporting Sponsor of other Midway Programs, including its Legacy Week, July 4th Family Celebration, and Veterans Day Celebration.

"We are committed to supporting local institutions, young people and educators in our community, and there is no better example of a powerful program than the USS Midway's outstanding youth and teacher initiatives," said California Credit Union President/CEO Steve O'Connell. "We're honored to support the USS Midway and all of the students and teachers who benefit from its programs. We also hope those in our community will enjoy the onboard celebrations we are proud to sponsor again this year."

"Our partnership with North Island Credit Union directly benefits hundreds of San Diego students by giving them opportunities for experiences that develop leadership and character, teach STEM principles, and build teamwork and camaraderie," said Craig Fisher, Midway's Director of Partnership Marketing. "We're extremely grateful to our friends at North Island Credit Union for their commitment to Midway, San Diego students and educators, and our community."

North Island Credit Union has been an active supporter of the USS Midway Museum since 2015, donating approximately $85,000 to further the organization's youth and community programs over the last five years.

Located in downtown San Diego, the USS Midway was America's longest-serving aircraft carrier of the 20th century before becoming an interactive museum. Midway's School and Youth Programs are hosted onboard in state-of-the-art education facilities. In 2015, the Midway partnered with the Travis Manion Foundation to create an onboard Leadership Academy dedicated to teaching and improving character development and leadership skills in our future generations to better serve others. After each program, the Travis Manion Foundation and USS Midway teams set up community service opportunities in which Academy graduates have the opportunity to practice what they have developed. Since the Leadership Academy piloted, hundreds of youth from the San Diego community have completed the curriculum.

About North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union

California Credit Union is a federally insured, state chartered credit union founded in 1933 that serves public or private school employees, community members and businesses across California. With more than 165,000 members and assets of $3 billion, California Credit Union has 24 branches throughout Los Angeles and San Diego counties. The credit union operates in San Diego County as North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union. California Credit Union offers a full suite of consumer, business and investment products and services, including comprehensive consumer checking and loan options, personalized financial planning, business banking, and leading-edge online and mobile banking. Please visit northisland.ccu.com for more information or follow the credit union on Instagram® or Facebook® @northislandcu.

SOURCE North Island Credit Union