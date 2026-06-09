North Island Credit Union Foundation Awards Grant to El Cajon Teacher for Innovative STEAM Project

SAN DIEGO, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- North Island Credit Union Foundation has awarded a teacher grant to Montgomery Middle School in El Cajon through its Spring 2026 Teacher Grant program, supporting an innovative classroom project that blends history with hands-on learning.

L/R: North Island Credit Union Senior School & Community Development Officer Shadi Poustchi presents a North Island Credit Union Foundation Teacher Grant to Montgomery Middle School Principal Jeremy Hurlbert. The grant will fund a STEAM-based initiative within the school’s World History program, integrating engineering design into their studies of the Renaissance and Scientific Revolution by constructing models of a Gutenberg-style printing press.

The grant was awarded to 7th grade teacher Malinda Diener and will fund a STEAM-based initiative within the school's World History program. As part of the project, students will integrate engineering design into their studies of the Renaissance and Scientific Revolution by constructing models of a Gutenberg-style printing press and exploring how scientific inquiry influenced technological advancement. Students will also apply the engineering design process to refine and improve their own inventions, deepening their understanding of historical concepts through real-world application.

By combining historical analysis with hands-on construction, the project brings abstract lessons to life, fostering student engagement, critical thinking and academic growth.

"This project is a great example of how creative, hands-on learning can deepen students' understanding of important concepts," said North Island Credit Union Foundation President Marvel Ford. "By connecting history with engineering and problem-solving, students are able to engage with the material in a more meaningful way. We're proud to support educators who are finding innovative ways to inspire curiosity and bring learning to life in their classrooms."

Since launching the Teacher Grant program in 2012, more than $235,000 in grants have been awarded to support a diverse range of programs illustrating the commitment teachers bring to their classrooms and communities. Up to 20 grants are awarded bi-annually in the spring and fall to educators who demonstrate creativity in teaching, align projects with academic goals, and positively impact a significant number of students.

About North Island Credit Union Foundation

North Island Credit Union Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation that serves as the philanthropic arm of North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union operating in San Diego and Riverside Counties. California Credit Union is a federally chartered full-service credit union founded in 1933 with assets of nearly $5.4 billion, over 200,000 members and 25 retail branches. Named a Forbes Best-In-State Credit Union in 2024 & 2025, California Credit Union membership is available to community members and businesses nationwide. North Island Credit Union Foundation works to strengthen the financial well-being of our communities by providing targeted resources to non-profit partners creating meaningful change across San Diego and Riverside counties. California Credit Union funds all administrative costs of the Foundation, enabling it to return 100% of donations back into community programs. California Federal Credit Union operates as California Credit Union. Please visit ccu.com/foundation to learn more or make a tax-deductible donation, or follow the Foundation on Instagram® @northislandcufoundation.

SOURCE North Island Credit Union