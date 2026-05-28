North Island Credit Union Foundation Awards Scholarships to 10 San Diego County Students

SAN DIEGO, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- North Island Credit Union Foundation has awarded 10 $1,000 scholarships to students across San Diego County through its annual College Scholarship Program. The recipients were honored during a special ceremony held at North Island Credit Union headquarters in San Diego, where students and their families gathered to celebrate their accomplishments. Recipients were selected based on their academic achievement, leadership and meaningful involvement in their communities.

L/R: 2026 North Island Credit Union Foundation scholarship recipients Reese Chagala, San Marcos High School; Asya Mustafa, City Height Preparatory Charter School; Layla Rashid, Canyon Crest Academy; Ariana Heninger, Granite Hills High School; Natalia Da Silva, Scripps Ranch High School; Lariza Sabaga, Southwestern College; Emily Rivas, Concordia University; Kiannareese Antoine, Southwestern College; and North Island Credit Union Senior School & Community Development Officer Shadi Poustchi.

"Each year, we're inspired by the drive and purpose these students bring to their education and their communities," said North Island Credit Union Foundation President Marvel Ford. "They're not only pursuing their own goals, but also making a meaningful difference in the lives of others. We're proud to support their continued success and the positive impact they will have in the years ahead."

The 2026 scholarship recipients include:

Recipient School City Kiannareese Antoine Southwestern College Chula Vista Reese Chagala San Marcos High School San Marcos Natalia Da Silva Scripps Ranch High School San Diego Brandon Dunaway University City High School San Diego Ariana Heninger Granite Hills High School El Cajon Grace Lee Eastlake High School Chula Vista Asya Mustafa City Height Preparatory Charter School San Diego Layla Rashid Canyon Crest Academy San Diego Emily Rivas Concordia University Irvine San Diego Lariza Sabaga Southwestern College San Diego

The Foundation's Annual College Scholarship program was created by the credit union in 2005 to recognize outstanding students within its local communities. Since the creation of the program, more than $485,000 in scholarships have been awarded to students across San Diego, Riverside, Los Angeles, Orange and Ventura counties.

About North Island Credit Union Foundation

North Island Credit Union Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation that serves as the philanthropic arm of North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union operating in San Diego and Riverside Counties. California Credit Union is a federally chartered full-service credit union founded in 1933 with assets of nearly $5.4 billion, over 200,000 members and 26 retail branches. Named a Forbes Best-In-State Credit Union in 2024 & 2025, California Credit Union membership is available to community members and businesses nationwide. North Island Credit Union Foundation works to strengthen the financial well-being of our communities by providing targeted resources to non-profit partners creating meaningful change across San Diego and Riverside counties. California Credit Union funds all administrative costs of the Foundation, enabling it to return 100% of donations back into community programs. California Federal Credit Union operates as California Credit Union. Please visit ccu.com/foundation to learn more or make a tax-deductible donation, or follow the Foundation on Instagram® @northislandcufoundation.

SOURCE North Island Credit Union