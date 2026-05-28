North Island Credit Union Foundation Awards Scholarships to 10 San Diego County Students

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North Island Credit Union

May 28, 2026, 16:32 ET

SAN DIEGO, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- North Island Credit Union Foundation has awarded 10 $1,000 scholarships to students across San Diego County through its annual College Scholarship Program. The recipients were honored during a special ceremony held at North Island Credit Union headquarters in San Diego, where students and their families gathered to celebrate their accomplishments. Recipients were selected based on their academic achievement, leadership and meaningful involvement in their communities.

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L/R: 2026 North Island Credit Union Foundation scholarship recipients Reese Chagala, San Marcos High School; Asya Mustafa, City Height Preparatory Charter School; Layla Rashid, Canyon Crest Academy; Ariana Heninger, Granite Hills High School; Natalia Da Silva, Scripps Ranch High School; Lariza Sabaga, Southwestern College; Emily Rivas, Concordia University; Kiannareese Antoine, Southwestern College; and North Island Credit Union Senior School & Community Development Officer Shadi Poustchi.
L/R: 2026 North Island Credit Union Foundation scholarship recipients Reese Chagala, San Marcos High School; Asya Mustafa, City Height Preparatory Charter School; Layla Rashid, Canyon Crest Academy; Ariana Heninger, Granite Hills High School; Natalia Da Silva, Scripps Ranch High School; Lariza Sabaga, Southwestern College; Emily Rivas, Concordia University; Kiannareese Antoine, Southwestern College; and North Island Credit Union Senior School & Community Development Officer Shadi Poustchi.

"Each year, we're inspired by the drive and purpose these students bring to their education and their communities," said North Island Credit Union Foundation President Marvel Ford. "They're not only pursuing their own goals, but also making a meaningful difference in the lives of others. We're proud to support their continued success and the positive impact they will have in the years ahead."

The 2026 scholarship recipients include:

Recipient

School

City

Kiannareese Antoine

Southwestern College

Chula Vista

Reese Chagala

San Marcos High School

San Marcos

Natalia Da Silva

Scripps Ranch High School

San Diego

Brandon Dunaway

University City High School

San Diego

Ariana Heninger

Granite Hills High School

El Cajon

Grace Lee

Eastlake High School

Chula Vista

Asya Mustafa

City Height Preparatory Charter School

San Diego

Layla Rashid

Canyon Crest Academy

San Diego

Emily Rivas

Concordia University Irvine

San Diego

Lariza Sabaga

Southwestern College

San Diego

The Foundation's Annual College Scholarship program was created by the credit union in 2005 to recognize outstanding students within its local communities. Since the creation of the program, more than $485,000 in scholarships have been awarded to students across San Diego, Riverside, Los Angeles, Orange and Ventura counties.

About North Island Credit Union Foundation
North Island Credit Union Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation that serves as the philanthropic arm of North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union operating in San Diego and Riverside Counties. California Credit Union is a federally chartered full-service credit union founded in 1933 with assets of nearly $5.4 billion, over 200,000 members and 26 retail branches. Named a Forbes Best-In-State Credit Union in 2024 & 2025, California Credit Union membership is available to community members and businesses nationwide. North Island Credit Union Foundation works to strengthen the financial well-being of our communities by providing targeted resources to non-profit partners creating meaningful change across San Diego and Riverside counties. California Credit Union funds all administrative costs of the Foundation, enabling it to return 100% of donations back into community programs. California Federal Credit Union operates as California Credit Union. Please visit ccu.com/foundation to learn more or make a tax-deductible donation, or follow the Foundation on Instagram® @northislandcufoundation.

SOURCE North Island Credit Union

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