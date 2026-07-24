North Island Credit Union Provides Back-to-School Backpacks & Supplies to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego

** Organizations Partner for Sixth Year to Support Local Students **

SAN DIEGO, July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- North Island Credit Union has partnered with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego for the sixth year to help local students start the school year prepared and ready to learn. Through the partnership, the credit union provided more than 170 backpacks filled with school supplies for Club kids across San Diego County as part of its annual Back 2 School Drive.

North Island Credit Union representatives distribute backpacks to Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego Club kids. Backpacks were donated by North Island Credit Union, its employees and members during a branch drive, with school supplies provided by the credit union.

"Every student deserves to begin the school year feeling prepared, confident and supported," said North Island Credit Union President/CEO Steve O'Connell. "This annual drive is a meaningful way for our members and employees to help local families and give students the tools they need to succeed. We're grateful for our continued partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego and its commitment to helping youth across our region thrive."

Backpacks were donated by North Island Credit Union, its employees and members during a branch drive, with school supplies provided by the credit union. The backpacks will be distributed to elementary through high school-aged students participating in Club programs across San Diego County before the start of the fall school year.

"Many of us take things like a new backpack and school supplies for granted. But these things are so important to our kids," said Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego President and CEO Michelle Malin. "The smiles on their faces when they select their new backpack is priceless. Partners like North Island Credit Union are making a tremendous impact. We cannot thank them enough for their support."

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego provides quality youth programs and guidance in a safe, affordable and fun environment for kids ages 5-18 at 22 community-based sites countywide. Through its Back 2 School Drive, Club members receive the basic supplies they need to begin the school year ready to succeed.

About North Island Credit Union, a Division of California Credit Union

California Credit Union is a federally chartered credit union founded in 1933 with assets of nearly $5.4 billion, over 200,000 members and 25 retail branches. Named a Forbes Best-In-State Credit Union in 2024 & 2025, California Credit Union membership is available to community members and businesses nationwide. The credit union operates in San Diego and Riverside Counties as North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union. Federally insured by the NCUA, the credit union offers a full suite of consumer, business and investment products and services, including comprehensive consumer checking and loan options, personalized financial planning, business banking, and leading-edge online and mobile banking. With a Low Income Designation, California Credit Union offers inclusive products and services to build financial stability in our underserved communities, including a checking account certified as meeting the Bank On National Account Standards. California Federal Credit Union operates as California Credit Union. Visit northisland.ccu.com for more information or follow the credit union on Instagram® or Facebook® @northislandcu.

SOURCE North Island Credit Union