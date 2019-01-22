North Island Credit Union Looking to Fund Innovative Classroom Projects

SAN DIEGO, March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- North Island Credit Union is inviting all San Diego area teachers who have a great class project idea to apply for a credit union grant through its bi-annual Teacher Grant Program.

The program is open to any full-time classroom teacher in San Diego County who is looking to fund an innovative classroom learning opportunity. The project should have clearly defined learning objectives tied to students' academic needs, display creativity, and benefit a significant number of students. Ten grants of $500 each will be awarded to San Diego area teachers in April for the spring program.

"We're honored to support teachers who are making a difference through our Teacher Grant Program," said California Credit Union President/CEO Steve O'Connell. "We hope this program will make it a little easier for educators to impact the lives of our students, and encourage any teacher who has an exciting project idea to take just a few minutes to apply for one of our grants."

Interested teachers can find more information and apply online at northisland.ccu.com/teachergrant. The application deadline is April 4, 2019.

Since the creation of the program in 2012, the credit union has awarded $85,000 in teacher grants to benefit students across Southern California. The bi-annual program offers up to 20 grants in the spring and fall to teachers across San Diego and Los Angeles counties.

About North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union

California Credit Union is a federally insured, state chartered credit union founded in 1933 that serves public or private school employees, community members and businesses across California. With more than 165,000 members and assets of $3 billion, California Credit Union has 24 branches throughout Los Angeles and San Diego counties. The credit union operates in San Diego County as North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union. California Credit Union offers a full suite of consumer, business and investment products and services, including comprehensive consumer checking and loan options, personalized financial planning, business banking, and leading-edge online and mobile banking. Please visit northisland.ccu.com for more information or follow the credit union on Instagram® or Facebook® @northislandcu.

