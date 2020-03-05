North Island Credit Union Looking to Fund Innovative Classroom Projects

SAN DIEGO, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- North Island Credit Union is inviting all San Diego County teachers who have an innovative class project idea to apply for a credit union grant through its bi-annual Teacher Grant program.

The North Island Credit Union program is available to full-time classroom teachers in San Diego County who are looking to fund special classroom learning opportunities for their students. The project should have clearly defined learning objectives tied to students' academic needs, display creativity, and benefit a significant number of students. Ten credit union grants of $500 each will be awarded to San Diego and Riverside county teachers in late April in the spring program.

"North Island Credit Union's roots are in serving our communities, and we are honored to continue our tradition of support through our Teacher Grant program," said California Credit Union President/CEO Steve O'Connell. "We hope this program will help bring these teachers' visions for a special class project to life and inspire our students. We encourage any teacher who has an exciting project idea to apply for one of our grants."

Interested teachers can find more information and apply online at northisland.ccu.com/teachergrantprogram. The application deadline is April 10, 2020.

Since the creation of the program in 2012, the credit union has awarded $105,000 in teacher grants to benefit students across Southern California. The bi-annual program offers up to 20 grants in the spring and fall to teachers across San Diego, Los Angeles, Orange and Riverside counties. Schools benefiting from last year's program used the funds towards initiatives such as special education, robotics, biotechnology, environmental science, and the arts.

About North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union

California Credit Union is a federally insured, state chartered credit union founded in 1933 that serves public or private school employees, community members and businesses across California. With more than 165,000 members and assets of $3 billion, California Credit Union has 25 branches throughout Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego counties. The credit union operates in San Diego County as North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union. California Credit Union offers a full suite of consumer, business and investment products and services, including comprehensive consumer checking and loan options, personalized financial planning, business banking, and leading-edge online and mobile banking. Please visit northisland.ccu.com for more information or follow the credit union on Instagram® or Facebook® @northislandcu.

