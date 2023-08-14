North Island Credit Union Looking to Fund Innovative Teacher Projects

** Credit Union Encourages San Diego County Teachers to Apply for a Fall Project Grant **

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- North Island Credit Union encourages San Diego County teachers who have an innovative class project idea to apply for a credit union grant through its Teacher Grant program.

The North Island Credit Union grant program is available to full-time teachers in San Diego and Riverside County, or credit union members teaching in California, looking to fund special learning opportunities for their students. The project should have clearly defined learning objectives tied to students' academic needs, display creativity, and benefit a significant number of students. Ten North Island Credit Union grants of $500 each will be awarded to area teachers in early October in the fall program.

"Supporting our education community has always been a priority because we know the life-long impact that teachers have on our children's lives. We're excited to once again offer this grant program to help teachers light up their classrooms with an innovative learning opportunity for their students," said North Island Credit Union President/CEO Steve O'Connell. "We encourage any teacher who has an exciting project idea to take just a few minutes to apply for one of our grants."

Interested teachers can find more information and apply online here. The application deadline is September 15, 2023.

Since the creation of the program in 2012, North Island Credit Union has awarded $175,000 in teacher grants to benefit students across Southern California. The spring grant program funded a wide range of projects, including creating a STEAM community garden, using science to build solar powered cars, designing pinball games to learn engineering and science skills, and starting a ukelele music program, among others.

