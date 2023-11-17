North Island Credit Union Partners with USS Midway to Support On-Board STEM Education Programs

Credit Union Underwrites Costs for 650 Students From Title 1 Schools Through "No Child Left Ashore" Scholarship Fund

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- North Island Credit Union has again partnered with USS Midway Museum (Midway), supporting its "No Child Left Ashore" scholarship fund to increase access to onboard programs for children from underserved communities. Through the partnership, the credit union will provide $15,000 to underwrite costs for 650 students from Title 1 schools across San Diego to attend Midway STEM Education Onboard Field Trip experiences.

(L-R) North Island Credit Union VP, Regional Manager Therese Caballes; Leslie Houck, Zamarano Elementary School Teacher; USS Midway Director of Education Tina Chin; North Island Credit Union VP, NAS Branch Manager Dino Santos and students from Zamarano Elementary School during a check presentation to underwrite costs for 650 students from Title 1 schools to attend Midway STEM Education Onboard Field Trip experiences.

"We are committed to supporting local institutions, young people and educators in our community, and there is no better example of a powerful program than the USS Midway's outstanding STEM Education experiences," said North Island Credit Union President & CEO Steve O'Connell. "We're honored to support the USS Midway and all of the students and teachers who benefit from its programs."

Midway programs engage, educate, and inspire elementary and middle school students to pursue studies and careers in STEM through programs held aboard the world's most visited history navy ship museum. North Island Credit Union will cover tuition and transportation expenses for students who qualify for Midway's No Child Left Ashore Scholarship Fund in 2024.

"Due to North Island Credit Union's single-minded devotion to education and the youth of San Diego, hundreds and hundreds of school aged children get to learn about math, electricity, social science, weather, and more aboard the USS Midway Museum as they walk in the footsteps of the thousands of sailors who came before them," said Tina Chin, Education Director, USS Midway Museum. "Additionally, students learn about the price of freedom, civic responsibility and being an Everyday Hero on the aircraft carrier as well as back in their own schools and communities. I am deeply grateful that the credit union's generosity year after year allows us to do some of the heavy lifting in the support of teachers and students."

North Island Credit Union has been an active supporter of the USS Midway Museum since 2015, donating over $147,000 to further the organization's youth and community programs over the last eight years.

Located in downtown San Diego, the USS Midway CV-41 was America's longest-serving aircraft carrier of the 20th century before becoming an interactive museum. Midway's School and Youth Programs are hosted onboard in state-of-the-art education facilities.

About North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union

California Credit Union is a federally insured, state chartered credit union founded in 1933 with assets over $4.5 billion, nearly 200,000 members and 24 retail branches. The credit union serves community members and businesses in the California counties of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, and Ventura as well as school employees throughout the state. The credit union operates in San Diego and Riverside Counties as North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union. The credit union offers a full suite of consumer, business and investment products and services, including comprehensive consumer checking and loan options, personalized financial planning, business banking, and leading-edge online and mobile banking. California Credit Union is certified as a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) with a Low Income Designation, offering inclusive products and services to build financial stability in our underserved communities, including a checking account certified as meeting the Bank On National Account Standards. Visit northisland.ccu.com for more information or follow the credit union on Instagram® or Facebook® @northislandcu.

About USS Midway Museum

The USS Midway Museum opened to the public in June 2004 and today is one of San Diego's most popular visitor attractions with more than 1 million guests coming aboard each year. The naval aircraft carrier was commissioned in 1945 and served for 47 years supporting U.S. military and humanitarian efforts around the world. Nearly 200,000 sailors and officers served their country aboard the USS Midway before it was decommissioned (retired) in 1992.

