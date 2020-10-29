North Island Credit Union Presents Innovation in Education Impact Award to Cajon Valley Union School District

"We congratulate all of the outstanding educators across the Cajon Valley Union School District for receiving CFF's Impact Award, which is well-deserved recognition of their commitment to bringing the World of Work initiative to life for their students," said North Island Credit Union President/CEO Steve O'Connell. "This innovative program helps students find their unique strengths, interests and values, and identifies how they can be applied to a future career. CVUSD's dedication to helping its students achieve life-long success through this initiative is truly a model for the future of education."

CVUSD's World of Work Initiative is a comprehensive curriculum aimed at early exposure for children to both self and career exploration. Currently in its third year of implementation, the curriculum brings career-related learning and experience into the classroom across all grade levels in the district's schools.

"We are honored to receive this award from North Island Credit Union, a community partner that is deeply engaged in supporting education in our region," said Edward Hidalgo, Chief Innovation and Engagement Officer, Cajon Valley Union School District. "This recognition is especially appreciated because it honors the innovative work happening by so many teachers and staff across our district. We hope that our students of today will one day become valued employees of the North Island family and continue this commitment to giving back to the community."

The CFF annual Innovation in Education Awards program honors innovative classroom programs, educators, and students in San Diego County schools that model the future of K-12 education. Following an intensive application and selection process, four classroom programs are recognized for their ability to get students excited about learning and enhance outcomes through the effective use of technology. The Impact Award is the most prestigious award given to the program that exceeds all others in its ability to impact students and teachers. A complete list of 2020 CFF Innovation in Education Award recipients is available here.

"Innovation isn't only about technology," said San Diego County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Paul Gothold. "It's about identifying and addressing the gaps in our existing systems so every child can gain the skills needed to thrive. That's even more critical during this pandemic. We're thankful North Island Credit Union is supporting the efforts of exemplary programs in our region through the annual Innovation in Education Awards."

As a 2020 Premier CFF Sponsor, North Island Credit Union has provided $20,000 to support the organization's mission. Since 1997, CFF has united business, community, and educational leaders to create innovative learning environments in San Diego County public schools that prepare students to thrive in a competitive, global society.

