North Island Credit Union Provides $5,000 in Teacher Grants To Benefit Students Across San Diego County

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- North Island Credit Union has announced the recipients of its Fall 2020 Teacher Grants to assist educators in funding innovative learning opportunities for their students. Through the program, the credit union will provide 10 grants of $500 each to directly support classroom projects in San Diego County.

The Fall 2020 North Island Credit Union San Diego County Teacher Grant recipients include:

North Island Credit Union Teacher Grant Recipient School City Michelle Brown Design 39 Campus San Diego Kelli Cox Chabad Hebrew Academy San Diego Thalia Holingue Language Academy San Diego Sophia Jimenez Southwestern Community College Chula Vista Kandy Melland Boulder Oaks Elementary Alpine Angela O'Brien Virtual Academy Imperial Beach Dan Robles School of Engineering, Innovation,

and Design at Kearny High School San Diego Emily Ruiz Aseltine School San Diego Candice Simmons San Diego State University San Diego Jennifer Stanchak Lafayette Elementary San Diego

"All of these programs illustrate the amazing creativity and passion that teachers are bringing to their virtual classrooms as they adapt to engaging their students through online learning formats," said CEO Steve O'Connell. "We congratulate each of these inspiring teachers for their unique programs, and are honored to continue our commitment to support our education community. We hope these grants will help these educators continue on with their tremendous work in creating innovative and meaningful experiences for their students."

The North Island Credit Union grants will help fund a wide range of programs illustrating the commitment teachers bring to their classrooms and communities in today's virtual learning environments. Projects receiving grants include a peer buddy program for autistic students, technologies and tools for virtual learning, at-home art kits for at-risk youth, a geo-political simulation program, PPP equipment for nursing students, and book purchases for school libraries, among many others.

Since the creation of the program in 2012, the credit union has awarded $125,000 in teacher grants to support classroom programs. Up to 20 grants are awarded bi-annually in the spring and fall. Any full-time classroom teacher in San Diego, Los Angeles, Orange, and Riverside County can apply for a grant for a program that has clearly defined learning objectives tied to students' academic needs, displays creativity in education, and targets a significant number of students. More information is available here.



