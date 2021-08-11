North Island Credit Union Provides 500 Back-to-School Backpacks & Supplies to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego

"All our students deserve to start the upcoming school year off right, particularly after the challenges and disruption of remote learning. We're excited to support their successful return to the classroom through this partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego," said North Island Credit Union CEO Steve O'Connell. "Assisting our students and teachers in the important work of learning is a fundamental part of our community commitment. We thank our members and employees for so generously joining us to ensure these students have the tools they need to thrive in the school year ahead."

Backpacks were donated by North Island Credit Union, its employees and members in a July branch drive, with school supplies provided by the credit union. The backpacks will be distributed to elementary through high school-aged students participating in Club programs across San Diego county prior to the start of the fall school year.

Kira Foody, Vice President of Development, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego, said, "The Back 2 School Drive is so important to our Club families. Starting the school year with the necessary supplies really sets the kids up for academic success all year long. It helps get them excited about learning and eager to attend school. Our Back 2 School Drive partners help alleviate the financial strain that might accompany having to purchase backpacks and supplies."

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego changes lives through quality youth programs and guidance in a safe, affordable and fun environment. The Clubs serve kids ages 5-18 at 20 community-based sites countywide, making a difference in the lives of San Diego's future leaders – today's youth. Through its Back 2 School Drive, its members receive all the basic necessities to start the school year off right.

About North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union

California Credit Union is a federally insured, state chartered credit union founded in 1933 that serves public or private school employees, community members and businesses across California. With more than 165,000 members and assets of over $4 billion, California Credit Union has 25 branches throughout Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego counties. The credit union operates in San Diego County as North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union. California Credit Union offers a full suite of consumer, business and investment products and services, including comprehensive consumer checking and loan options, personalized financial planning, business banking, and leading-edge online and mobile banking. Please visit northisland.ccu.com for more information or follow the credit union on Instagram® or Facebook® @northislandcu.

About the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that CHANGES LIVES through quality programs and guidance in a safe, affordable, and fun environment. We serve kids ages 5-18 with programs focused on ACADEMIC SUCCESS, CHARACTER DEVELOPMENT, and HEALTHY LIFESTYLES at 19 community-based sites countywide. We cover a service area of over 2,000 square miles from National City to Borrego Springs. To find an open Club that serves your community or donate, please visit SDYouth.org or call 858.866.0591.

SOURCE North Island Credit Union

Related Links

http://northisland.ccu.com

