North Las Vegas Appoints Development Executive Xavone Charles to Planning Commission Amid City's Rapid Growth

Desert Elite Management Managing Partner brings over a decade of development and construction leadership to civic role

LAS VEGAS, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Development executive Xavone Charles has been appointed to the Planning Commission for the City of North Las Vegas, one of the fastest growing municipalities in the state. The appointment, confirmed by the North Las Vegas City Council on March 4, 2026, brings more than a decade of construction and development leadership into a civic role helping guide the city's land use and growth strategy.

Charles serves as Managing Partner of Desert Elite Management LLC, a Las Vegas based development and construction firm.

March 11, 2026 - Planning Commissioner Xavone Charles speaking during a City of North Las Vegas Planning Commission meeting. Photo credit: KevmediaLLC

The Planning Commission plays a vital role in shaping city land use applications and development proposals that guide the future growth of North Las Vegas.

Charles brings more than a decade of experience in construction management and capital project delivery across the Las Vegas Valley and Southern Nevada. As an executive in the construction industry, he has overseen projects totaling more than $750 million in asset value while working across both public and private sectors. His experience includes collaborating with developers, investors, and municipalities on major development initiatives that balance economic investment with responsible planning.

At 31, Charles' appointment represents a new generation of civic leadership emerging from the private sector. With this appointment, he becomes one of the youngest African American to serve on the North Las Vegas Planning Commission, bringing development expertise and diverse perspective to planning decisions that shape rapidly growing communities.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to serve the residents and businesses of North Las Vegas," Charles said. "After more than a decade working in development and construction across both the public and private sectors, I've seen how thoughtful planning and responsible growth can strengthen a community."

Charles emphasized the importance of collaboration and responsible planning as the city continues to grow.

"Serving on the Planning Commission requires objectivity and a deep respect for the process," he said. "I look forward to working with City Council, fellow commissioners, and residents to help guide North Las Vegas through its next chapter of growth."

As one of Nevada's fastest growing cities, North Las Vegas continues to experience significant population and industrial expansion, making land use, infrastructure, and development decisions critical to shaping the city's long-term economic future.

Charles views the role as an opportunity to help guide thoughtful development and policies that strengthen economic opportunity and long-term prosperity for the residents and businesses of North Las Vegas.

About Desert Elite Management LLC

Desert Elite Management LLC is a Las Vegas based development and construction management firm specializing in capital project delivery, real estate development, and owner's representation across public and private sectors. The firm focuses on responsible project execution, strategic partnerships, and development initiatives that support long term economic growth and community investment throughout Southern Nevada.

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SOURCE Desert Elite Management LLC