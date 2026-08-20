North Launches North v3 to Help Companies Manage and Optimize Cloud, AI, and Data Spend in One Platform

North's platform-wide v3 release adds Microsoft Azure, completing full coverage across all three major cloud providers, alongside a third-party integrations library, autonomous optimization, and a redesigned user experience.

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- North.cloud today launched North v3, a platform-wide release that brings cloud, AI, and data spend into a single system. The release adds Microsoft Azure, completing North's coverage across all three major hyperscalers. It also introduces native integrations with OpenAI, Anthropic, and Snowflake, and an upgraded autonomous commitment management engine that purchases and adjusts cloud commitments automatically.

As companies expand across multiple cloud providers while adopting AI services and modern data platforms, managing infrastructure spend has become increasingly complex. Cloud, AI model, and data platform costs are now deeply intertwined, yet most teams still track them in separate tools.

North v3 expands North's multi-cloud capabilities with the general availability of Microsoft Azure, joining Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Google Cloud Platform (GCP) to support all three major hyperscale cloud providers. Azure is available following a successful beta program with early customers. Native integrations with OpenAI, Anthropic, and Snowflake are now live in North's growing integrations library, bringing AI and data platform spend into the same system as cloud infrastructure. These integrations establish the foundation for broader optimization capabilities across modern infrastructure as North continues to expand support for additional platforms.

North v3 also introduces Autobot, an autonomous commitment management engine powered by Noros, North's AI FinOps copilot, that models usage daily and automatically purchases and renews cloud commitments across every provider. Using machine learning to evaluate usage patterns, renewal windows, and projected demand, Autobot balances a mix of one- and three-year commitments and automatically purchases, renews, scales, or reduces customer-owned commitments as infrastructure needs evolve.

"The infrastructure our customers manage today looks very different than it did even a few years ago," said Matt Biringer, CEO of North. "Cloud spend no longer stops at compute and storage. It includes AI models, data platforms, GPUs, and multiple cloud providers. North v3 reflects that shift by bringing those systems together in one place and automating more of the work required to manage them."

North v3 also includes:

Generative dashboards in beta that allow users to build dashboards and surface insights using natural language within Noros AI, North's FinOps LLM

in beta that allow users to build dashboards and surface insights using natural language within Noros AI, North's FinOps LLM A redesigned commitment management experience , including more granular visibility, interactive simulations, and planning tools that help teams evaluate different savings strategies before making purchasing decisions

, including more granular visibility, interactive simulations, and planning tools that help teams evaluate different savings strategies before making purchasing decisions A redesigned user experience with simplified navigation and an updated interface for engineering and finance teams

with simplified navigation and an updated interface for engineering and finance teams A cross-cloud usage optimization feature , Rightsize, now extends to GCP alongside AWS, with plans to expand to additional cloud providers

, Rightsize, now extends to GCP alongside AWS, with plans to expand to additional cloud providers TokenFlow , a feature for governing token usage, spend, budgeting, and model health, available in early beta

, a feature for governing usage, spend, budgeting, and model health, available in early beta A refreshed brand experience, including an updated website and visual identity

Availability

North v3 is available beginning August 20, 2026, with additional integrations and capabilities planned in future releases.

About North

North.cloud is the financial operating system for cloud, AI, and data. The platform helps companies understand, optimize, and automate spending across Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, Microsoft Azure, AI platforms, and modern data infrastructure. North is approaching $2 billion in managed cloud spend and has helped customers save more than $400 million through intelligent optimization and automation.

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SOURCE North.Cloud