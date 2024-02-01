North Memorial Health names Trevor Sawallish as CEO

News provided by

North Memorial Health

01 Feb, 2024, 14:00 ET

Sawallish to succeed J. Kevin Croston, MD who is retiring after 9 years in role

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- North Memorial Health's Board of Trustees has named Trevor Sawallish as its Chief Executive Officer, effective February 9, 2024. Sawallish has more than 20 years of experience in healthcare, most recently serving as North Memorial Health's Chief Operating Officer. J. Kevin Croston, MD has announced his retirement after 9 years as CEO and more than 30 years with the organization.  

Continue Reading
Trevor Headshot
Trevor Headshot
North Memorial Health logo
North Memorial Health logo

Sawallish is an accomplished leader with extensive experience across the healthcare sector, including executive roles at Dean Clinic, Children's Minnesota and SSM Health. He has made significant contributions at North Memorial Health with a focus on operational discipline, safety and optimizing patient experience. 

"Dr. Croston leaves an indelible mark on our organization, community and industry," said North Memorial Health Board of Trustee Chair Mike Steinhauser. "Trevor brings similar ability to rally people around North's important and unique mission and patient community. We are confident that Trevor is the right leader with the right vision to elevate North in this critical moment in healthcare."

As CEO, Sawallish will lead North Memorial Health's executive team, championing the organization's strategic plan and advancing the long-term vision focused on growth, access and community health.

"I am honored to lead North during this pivotal time in our industry," said Sawallish. "North plays a unique and important role in our community, and the work we do matters. The job ahead is to make the changes needed to be sustainable for the communities we serve in the coming years."

"Trevor has earned his reputation as a strong relationship builder, forward thinker and results-oriented leader," said Dr. Croston. "North is a resilient organization, and his determination will take the team far, while doing what is right for our community; a community that I had the honor and privilege to serve for more than 30 years through my time at North. It was a responsibility I took on with pride and confidently pass on to Trevor, where I know he will thrive."

About North Memorial Health 

At North Memorial Health, we are on a mission to change healthcare. We're delivering unmatched patient experience and empowering our patients throughout the Twin Cities to achieve their best health. North Memorial Health provides access to high-quality, low-cost care throughout the Twin Cities through its medical transportation services and two hospitals – Robbinsdale Hospital and Maple Grove Hospital. Across the North Memorial Health system, 900+ doctors and 6,000+ team members are dedicated to delivering a more connected experience for our patients. 

SOURCE North Memorial Health

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.